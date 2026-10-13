Settle In for 4 Hallmark Movie Reruns Packed With Romance, Royalty & Halloween Magic — Oct. 14

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 14. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Two for Tee’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Two for Tee” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Two for Tee” (per the Hallmark Channel): Tee is a Chinese American pottery artist who meets new community center handyman Will. As she learns about her family’s traditions through art, can she and Will save the center from closure?

This film stars Janel Parrish and Chris McNally. It is directed by Michael Robison and written by Matt Johnson, Justine Wentzell-Chang, and Betsy Morris.

“Two for Tee” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 21, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘Always Amore’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Always Amore” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Always Amore” (per Hallmark Mystery): As Elizabeth tries to keep her late husband’s once acclaimed restaurant afloat, she’s forced to work with a consultant to turn things around. He reignites her passion for baking and life itself.

This film stars Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes and Patty McCormack. It is directed by Kevin Fair and written by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

“Always Amore” originally premiered on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on April 3, 2022.

‘The Reluctant Royal’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Reluctant Royal” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “The Reluctant Royal” (per the Hallmark Channel): Philly mechanic Johnny is surprised to learn that his long-lost father is a duke. But the duke isn’t quite what he expected, nor are his growing feelings for the duke’s advisor Prudence.

This film stars Andrew Walker and Emilie de Ravin. It is directed by Kevin Fair and written by Neal H. Dobrofsky, Tippi Dobrofsky, and Samantha Herman.

“The Reluctant Royal” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 8, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘The Spirit of Halloween’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Spirit of Halloween” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “The Spirit of Halloween” (per the Hallmark Channel): Everly Stone is very firmly anti-Halloween. That is, until she is visited by three friendly yet spooky spirits who help her rediscover her true self and see what she’s been missing all along.

This film stars Meghan Ory and Kevin McGarry. It is directed by Jeff Beesley and written by Nicole Baxter.

“The Spirit of Halloween” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 10, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.