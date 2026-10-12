Get Ready for a Star-Studded Hallmark Movie Marathon With 4 Romantic Reruns Tomorrow — Oct. 13

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 13. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Taking the Reins’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Taking the Reins” below:

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The official synopsis for “Taking the Reins” (per the Hallmark Channel): A writer goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses.

This film stars Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen and Janine Turner. It is directed by Clare Niederpruem. It is written by Alex Wright and Ron Oliver.

“Taking the Reins” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 25, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Love on the Menu’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love on the Menu” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love on the Menu” (per the Hallmark Channel): A chef makes a deal with a frozen food executive in order to save his restaurant.

This film stars Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith, Barbara Niven. It is directed by Ellie Kanner. It is written by Kavan Smith and co-writer Alex Wright.

“Love on the Menu” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 23, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

‘Love in Store’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love in Store” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love in Store” (per the Hallmark Channel): Two rival home shopping hosts are forced together while competing for a promotion. Along the way they find their on-air chemistry kindles an off-air spark.

This film stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley and Jackée Harry. It is directed by Paul Ziller. It is written by Joie Botkin.

“Love in Store” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 22, 2020 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Love Ever After programming event.

‘An Unexpected Valentine’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “An Unexpected Valentine” below:

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The official synopsis for “An Unexpected Valentine” (per the Hallmark Channel): A chance encounter on Valentine’s Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple’s special day.

This film stars Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley. It is directed by Michael Robison. It is written by Nicole Baxter (teleplay and story) and Jennifer Barrow (story).

“An Unexpected Valentine” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 1, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Loveuary programming event.