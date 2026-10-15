‘When Calls the Heart’ Fans Have a Lot to Celebrate, Hallmark’s Massive Movie Collection is Full of Familiar Faces

Hallmark fans who love seeing their favorite WCTH stars on screen have plenty of movies to add to their watchlists. The network’s “Gotta Have Heart Collection” on Hallmark+ brings together more than 60 films starring familiar faces from Hope Valley. And they are giving viewers another way to spend time with some of their favorite actors.

And yep, it’s got quite an impressive lineup for fans who enjoy romances, mysteries, and holiday movies. Honestly, it seems like the collection has something for just about every kind of Hallmark viewer. Whether they’re looking for a Christmas favorite or a mystery to solve alongside a familiar face.

And let’s be real, sometimes watching an actor you already love in a completely different role is half the fun. The collection also includes several movies featuring more than one “When Calls the Heart” star. So fans even more reasons to browse the lineup.

Erin Krakow Has Plenty of Holiday Favorites

Hallmark Erin Krakow in When Calls the Heart Season 13 Episode 2

Erin Krakow has a particularly impressive selection of movies in the collection, including several that are perfect for a festive movie marathon. Her credits include the “Father Christmas” trilogy (2016, 2017, & 2018), followed by “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (2019) and “A Summer Romance” (2019).

Fans can also find her in “It Was Always You” (2021), “The Wedding Cottage” (2023), “Blind Date Book Club” (2024), “Santa Tell Me” (2024), and “Christmas Above the Clouds” (2025).

Yep, Krakow’s section alone offers plenty of choices for viewers who want to settle in with a Hallmark romance. Her older movies are especially worth checking out for anyone who wants to revisit Krakow’s early work. While her more recent films offer even more options.

Kevin McGarry Has a Long List of Hallmark Movies

Hallmark Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow in “When Calls the Heart” Season 13, Episode 12

Kevin McGarry also has plenty of titles for fans to explore. His movies in the collection include “A Song for Christmas” (2017), “Love at First Bark” (2017), “Winter Castle” (2019), “Winter Love Story” (2019), and “Christmas Scavenger Hunt” (2019).

But that isn’t all. McGarry also appears in “The Wedding Veil” movies (2022 & 2023), “Feeling Butterflies” (2022), “My Grown-Up Christmas List” (2022), “Checkin’ It Twice” (2023), “A Reason for the Season” (2024), “Villa Amore” (2025), and “The Spirit of Halloween” (2026).

Honestly, that’s a lot of movies to work through, especially for fans who already enjoy watching McGarry as Mountie Nathan Grant. It seems like viewers can easily turn this section into a watchlist of its own, with romantic stories and seasonal picks spanning several years.

Chris McNally Stars in Collection Favorites

Getty Chris McNally attends Hallmark Channel / Hallmark Movies and Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour

Covering several genres, Chris McNally‘s movies include everything from romantic stories to mysteries. His credits in the collection are “The Sweetest Heart” (2018), “A Winter Princess” (2019), “Sailing Into Love” (2019), and “Snowkissed” (2021). McNally also stars in “A Tail of Love” (2022), “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” (2023), “Holiday Crashers” (2024), and “Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder” (2024). More recently, he appeared in “Love Finds You” (2026), “Two for Tee” (2026) and “A Knight to Remember” (2026).

Let’s be real, fans who want to see McNally outside Hope Valley have plenty of options here. His collection includes everything from holiday entertainment to mystery stories.

Pascale Hutton & Kavan Smith Share Multiple Movies

Hallmark Ben Rosenbaum, Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton, and Amanda Wong in “When Calls the Heart” Season 13, Episode 8

Here’s a section that should be especially interesting for “When Calls the Heart” fans. Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith have several movies together and apart in the collection. So, viewers can enjoy seeing the familiar co-stars in different stories.

Hutton appears in “Summer of Dreams” (2016) as well as it’s sequel, “Wedding of Dreams” (2018). She stars in “The Perfect Bride” (2017) and it’s sequel, “The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells” (2018). Her entries in the collection also include “My One & Only” (2019) and “Fourth Down and Love” (2023).

Smith’s credits include “Love on the Menu” (2019) and the two “Big Sky River” movies (2022 & 2023).

The two actors share three titles: “You Had Me at Aloha,” plus the “Nelly Knows Mysteries” movies. Yep, fans looking for more Hutton and Smith together have a few options to add to their watchlists. And honestly, it seems like their shared movies are a natural starting point for anyone who enjoys their on-screen partnership.

Andrea Brooks & Viv Leacock Have a Few Movies to Discover

Getty Pascale Hutton attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour Getty Viv Leacock attends When Calls the Heart & Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration (2026)

Andrea Brooks appears in “Romance to the Rescue” (2022) and “A Lifelong Love” (2023). Fans who know her as Faith Carter can check out these two films for more of the actress’ work.

On the other hand, Viv Leacock, who fans know as WCTH’s Joseph Canfield, appears in “Legend of the Lost Locket” (2024).

And while this isn’t a ton of films in the collection for either of them, it still gives fans a chance to see them in other roles.

Jack Wagner Brings Wedding Movies to the Lineup

Getty Jack Wagner attends When Calls the Heart & Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration (2026)

Movies in the collection featuring Jack Wagner include “Wedding Bells” (2016) and “A Big Fat Family Christmas” (2022).

Plus, with the six installments of “The Wedding March” franchise (2016-2021) included, fans who enjoy the themed romances have several connected titles to explore.

Daniel Lissing Adds More Holiday Movies

Getty Daniel Lissing attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour

Rounding out the list is Daniel Lissing with “A December Bride” (2016), “Christmas in Love” (2018), and “Single on the 25th” (2025). He also stars in “Christmas Under Construction” (2026) and “Aussie at Heart” (2026).

For fans who remember Lissing from his time on “When Calls the Heart,” these movies offer another way to revisit his Hallmark career.

With more than 60 films in the “Gotta Have Heart Collection,” fans have plenty to browse. Whether viewers start with Krakow’s Christmas movies, check out Hutton and Smith’s shared projects, or explore the wider cast’s filmographies, there’s no shortage of familiar faces to find on Hallmark+.

And of course, for those who can’t stop watching it… Seasons 1-13 of “When Calls the Heart” are available to stream too.