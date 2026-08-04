Pascale Hutton Looks Absolutely Radiant in Makeup-Free Selfie: SEE

She knows her angles!

Hallmark’s Pascale Hutton, 47, posed for a makeup-free selfie in a gorgeous Instagram post shared on Tuesday, August 4.

In her caption, Hutton confirmed to fans that filming for season 14 “When Calls the Heart” is currently underway.

“What’s starting today????????? #season14 #day1,” she captioned her post.

Pascale Hutton’s Stunning Makeup-Free Photo

Hutton also wore a “WCTH” shirt for her daring selfie to celebrate the exciting day.

Hearties were thrilled to know that the hit series’ next installment has begun, bringing them that much closer to the classic Hope Valley story.

“Yay! Have an amazing time filming SEASON 14! The #Hearties are beyond grateful for all that you do to make Rosemary come to life! ❤️💕❤️,” commented one.

“can’t wait for your bts ❤️🙌,” wrote another.

“Season 14 Can’t Wait! ❤️,” added a third.

When season 13 concluded, Hutton’s “WCTH” character Rosemary Coulter and her husband Lee Coulter, played by Kavan Smith, said goodbye to their foster daughter Gwen.

The tearful moment brought Rosemary and Lee that much closer as they bonded over Gwen’s absence. Although Gwen was headed back to Benson Hills to reconnect with her dad, who was injured during the wildfire, Lee assured her that it wouldn’t be the last time they’d be seeing each other.

Filming for “WCTH” season 14 will conclude on November 25, Heart in Motion Media reported. An official premiere date has not yet been announced. However, past seasons have consistently premiered during the first week of January.

At the heels of season 13’s end, Hutton and her “WCTH” husband starred opposite in their fifth film for the Hallmark Channel. “Nelly Knows Mysteries: All Manners of Murder,” which premiered on March 14.

While Hutton has expressed her continued adoration for her on-screen husband on many occasions, her life at home in Vancouver is just as magical — if not more — than what is shared in her starring Hallmark roles.

Who Is Pascale Hutton’s Husband?

In 2002, Hutton married her husband, Danny Dorosh. They’ve welcomed two sons during their 24 years of marriage.

Despite keeping much of their family life private, including the names and ages of their two sons, Hutton opened up to Entertainment Tonight in a previous interview about what she and Dorosh value most when the four of them are together.

“When [Dorosh is] home, it’s really about connecting as a family, and making our family and the home life as calm and peaceful and joyful,” she said.

According to The List, Dorosh was an actor when he and Hutton first married. His last role was in the 2007 short film “Food for the Gods.”

Hutton gushed over Dorosh in a 2017 interview with My Devotional Thoughts, telling the outlet, “My husband is the most incredible man in the world.”

Hutton went on to note that she and Dorosh’s two sons share a close bond. “My boys just love him to death. They think he is the best person who has ever walked the earth,” she shared.