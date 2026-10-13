TV Veterans Arielle Winter & Sam Jaeger to Star in New Series with Hallmark Fan-Favorites

As Hallmark Channel‘s two-year-old streamer, Hallmark+, moves away from reality programming and leans into producing more dramatic fare like its 2026 hit “Hope Valley: 1874” and Lacey Chabert’s globe-trotting limited series “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” a new star-studded show is on the horizon.

On October 13, 2026, Hallmark Media announced exciting details about “Change of Heart,” a 2027 series it teased in early August. The primary cast, according to press materials, will be led by two TV veterans — “Modern Family” alum Ariel Winter and “Parenthood” alum Sam Jaeger. Beloved Hallmark stars Rachel Boston and Julie Gonzalo, as well as Kevin Vidal, best known for the Canadian TV series “Working Moms,” round out the main cast.

What Will ‘Change of Heart’ Be About?

Hallmark Rachel Boston, Kevin Vidal, and Julie Gonzalo star in Hallmark’s “Change of Heart,” to premiere in 2027.

Jaeger, who also played Commander Mark Tuello in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and co-starred with Ashley Williams in the 2015 Hallmark movie “October Kiss,” will portray Charlie Wyatt in the new series. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, he is “the most unlikely of romantic heroes: a renowned divorce attorney known for winning no matter the cost. When a life-altering heart transplant cracks something wide open inside him, Charlie finds himself pulled— almost against his will—toward a more hopeful way of moving through the world. One where he’s compelled to help others find their way back to each other in ways he can’t explain.”

“Alongside it all is his younger sister, Brit (Winter),” the synopsis continues. “An unexpected anchor, and partner-in-matchmaking that represents the emotional truth Charlie can’t out-argue: that love isn’t something you win or lose, but something you deserve and choose.”

It’s not clear yet what roles Boston, Gonzalo and Vidal will play, but Michelle Vicary, Hallmark’s head of programming, sang their praises in a statement announcing the cast.

“Great television starts with exceptional storytelling, and finding the right cast to bring those stories to the screen is just as important. We are beyond excited about the talented, seasoned actors bringing ‘Change of Heart’ to life,” she said. “Sam, Ariel, Rachel, Julie and Kevin each bring something unique to these richly drawn characters, creating the foundation for a series that will immediately connect with the audience.”

Vicary also noted that the show “underscores our commitment to delivering the heartfelt, premium storytelling that viewers come to Hallmark+ to discover and return to watch week after week.”

Erin Gibson, who was showrunner on Hallmark’s two-season series “The Chicken Sisters,” will return to oversee “Change of Heart.”

Fans Are Celebrating ‘Change of Heart’ News

As the “Change of Heart” casting news spread on October 13, Winter, who is the voice of Sofia in the popular “Sofia the First” animated series shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article about “Change of Heart” and wrote, “we’re workin’ here!!!! 🎬”

Boston, who will star opposite Paul Campbell in “Return to Santa” on November 27, also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Change of Heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 2027!!!!”

Fans were thrilled by the news, with one telling Boston, “Can’t wait to watch this. I love all your movies, and I’m looking forward to seeing Sam Jaeger back on Hallmark. October Kiss is one of my favorite Halloween movies ❤️”

Someone else commented, “I can’t wait to see this! Oh you guys are gonna kill this one!”

“Change of Heart” is the third Hallmark series officially on tap for 2027. “When Calls The Heart” is filming its 14th season, to premiere on Hallmark Channel in January, and “Hope Valley: 1874” has been renewed for a second season, to stream via Hallmark+ in 2027.