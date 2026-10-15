Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Kicks Off Tomorrow With Cozy Holiday Reruns, Plus an All-New Festive Premiere — Oct. 16

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 16. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Once Upon a Holiday’ – 6 a.m. Eastern Time / 5 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Once Upon a Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Once Upon a Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an actual, honest-to-goodness royal princess runs off from her official obligations and duties for a couple of days to see how the other half lives, she winds up falling for a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. And it happens right around Christmas. Will the guy still feel the same way once he learns the truth? And if this works out, won’t that make him a prince? We’re guessing yes.

Starring Briana Evigan and Paul Campbell.

“Once Upon a Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2015.

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ – 8 a.m. Eastern Time / 7 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under Wraps” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under Wraps” (per the Hallmark Channel): Dr. Lauren Brunell (Bure) has her whole life planned out. As a third year surgery resident, she is counting on being accepted into a prestigious hospital fellowship to follow in the footsteps of her supportive father, Henry (Pine). But when those plans quickly fall apart, and Lauren is put on the wait list, she must take the only other opening available: a head doctor position in the small, remote town of Garland, Alaska. Convincing herself it is only temporary, Lauren moves to Garland where she is immediately charmed by Andy (O’Donnell), a handsome local who soon starts to show her the importance of living in the moment and enjoying her unexpected adventure. As Lauren excels as Garland’s trusted doctor, she warms up to the friendly town. But Andy’s father, Frank (Doyle-Murray), is hiding something from her in his top-secret shipping warehouse. Just as Lauren decides to get to the bottom of her suspicions, she receives news that will force her to make a life-changing decision, while knowing for certain that the Christmas season will never be the same.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and David O’Donnell.

“Christmas Under Wraps” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2014.

‘Five Star Christmas’ – 10 a.m. Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Five Star Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Five Star Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a travel writer shows up unexpectedly at their dad’s B&B, the Ralston family all pretend to be guests in hopes of a good review. Lucy falls for guest Jake but can’t share her secret.

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“Five Star Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2020.

‘Christmas Under The Stars’ – 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under The Stars” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under The Stars” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others.

Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters.

“Christmas Under The Stars” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2019.

‘The Christmas Secret’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Secret” (per Hallmark Mystery): Christine Eisley’s life is coming undone. She’s been fired from her job, evicted from her home and her ex-husband is taking her to court for custody of their children. To make matters worse, she’s misplaced a very special family heirloom, a star-shaped locket handed down from her father, who disappeared from her life when she was a young girl. But things seem to be looking a little brighter for Christine when she lands a new job working with a gregarious bakery owner and a holiday romance begins to blossom with Jason, the handsome grandson of a sweet couple who own a popular local store. As she uncovers a long-standing family secret, Christine’s luck might be starting to turn, bringing her good fortune and true love just in time for Christmas.



Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and John Reardon.

“The Christmas Secret” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 7, 2014.

‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” (per the Hallmark Channel): Shop owner Alice Chapman (Alicia Witt) is nervous to meet her future in-laws at Christmas, especially because she is arriving ahead of her new fiancé, Will Mitchum (Scott Gibson). Alice’s trip becomes more stressful when her luggage is lost and her phone is damaged, leaving her no way to find Will’s family! As fate would have it, she meets her future brother-in-law, Matt Mitchum (Mark Wiebe), at baggage claim and is happy to get a ride home with him. As Alice meets Matt’s doting family, mom Penny (Susan Hogan), dad Joe (Richard Fitzpatrick) and Grandpa Charles (Lawrence Dane), she falls in love with their festive holiday traditions and warm welcome to their home. And when unexpected romance comes calling as Christmas approaches, Alice must decide if her “Merry Mix-Up” will actually turn out to be her destiny.

“A Very Merry Mix-Up” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2013.

‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe.

Starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2022.

”Tis the Season for Setups’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results.

Starring Amanda Schull, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 16, 2026.

‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’ – 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” (per Hallmark Mystery): New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

Starring Erica Cerra and Victor Webster.

“Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 9, 2023.