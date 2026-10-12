Hallmark Announces Mystery Channel’s Participation in ‘Countdown to Christmas’ With Special Movie Marathon

Hallmark fans don’t have to wait until December to start watching Christmas movies. And yep, Hallmark Mystery is getting in on the holiday fun again! The network has announced a special movie marathon as part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas,” giving viewers a chance to revisit some familiar holiday favorites.

According to a Hallmark press release, the “Christmas Kisses Movie Marathon” will air almost all day on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The lineup includes four movies featuring holiday romance, family drama, and second chances.

Honestly, if you’re already in the mood for Christmas movies, this sounds like a pretty good way to spend a Sunday. And with Hallmark Channel’s own holiday programming kicking off that same weekend, fans won’t have to look far for something festive to watch.

Hallmark Mystery’s ‘Christmas Kisses Movie Marathon’ Schedule

The “Christmas Kisses Movie Marathon” begins Sunday morning and continues through the afternoon. Here’s what fans can look forward to during the special Hallmark Mystery event.

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The marathon starts with “One December Night,” starring Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton, alongside Bruce Campbell and Peter Gallagher.

The movie follows two music managers who must put their own history aside to oversee a televised reunion performance featuring their rock star fathers. Unfortunately, the fathers have a fractured past of their own.

Let’s be real, family drama and the holidays tend to go hand in hand in these movies, and this story brings that familiar dynamic together with a musical reunion. It seems like a fun way to kick off the day’s lineup.

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Next, Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton star in “The Christmas Contest.”

The movie follows exes Lara and Ben as they compete in a Christmas contest, hoping to win money for the charities of their choice. As the city watches their competition unfold, the two must decide what’s more important: victory or love.

Honestly, a Christmas competition between former partners sounds like the perfect setup for some holiday romance. Fans who enjoy watching characters figure out their feelings while competing for a prize will have a reason to tune in.

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The marathon continues with “Return to Christmas Creek,” starring Tori Anderson and Steven Weber.

When Amelia’s holiday app fails, she heads to the Inn at Christmas Creek. While there, she finds herself dealing with a family falling-out that began 20 years earlier between her uncle and father. She also reconnects with her best friend, Mike.

It seems like this one has a little bit of everything Hallmark fans enjoy, from family connections to reconnecting with someone from the past. And with the story taking place around Christmas, there’s plenty of room for those heartfelt moments viewers have come to expect.

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Rounding out the announced lineup is “A Christmas Together with You,” starring Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter, and Harry Lennix.

Megan plans to spend the holidays alone, but her plans change when she joins her father figure, Frank, on a road trip to find his first true love. Along the way, Megan finds something of her own, too.

Yep, this sounds like another holiday movie that could leave viewers smiling by the end. A Christmas road trip, a search for lost love, and the possibility of a new romance make this a fitting choice to close out the afternoon.

Hallmark described the marathon as “a day filled with memorable mistletoe moments and swoon-worthy holiday romance.” And honestly, that pretty much sums up what fans can expect from a day spent watching these Christmas favorites.

Hallmark Mystery Returns for ‘Countdown to Christmas’

This isn’t the first time Hallmark Mystery has participated in “Countdown to Christmas.” The network also aired Christmas movies during last year’s event, moving away from its previous “Miracles of Christmas” programming block.

Instead, the channel made room for 24/7 holiday favorites and classic Christmas movies from the Hallmark vault. The change gave viewers another way to enjoy familiar seasonal movies while Hallmark Channel continued its own holiday programming.

It seems like Hallmark Mystery is sticking with that approach for another year, and fans who enjoy revisiting older Christmas movies have another marathon to add to their calendars. The October 18 lineup also gives viewers an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit before the season reaches its busiest stretch.

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Begins October 16

Hallmark Mystery’s marathon isn’t the only holiday programming arriving that weekend. Hallmark Channel is also preparing to launch its 17th annual “Countdown to Christmas.”

According to Hallmark, the “first weekend of its 17th annual Countdown to Christmas” begins Friday, October 16, at 8:00pm ET with the premiere of “’Tis the Season for Setups,” starring Amanda Schull and Victor Webster.

That gives fans a new holiday movie to watch on Friday before the “Christmas Kisses Movie Marathon” arrives on Sunday. Let’s be real, Hallmark knows its audience, and starting the annual Christmas programming in October gives fans plenty of time to enjoy the movies they’ve been waiting for all year.

With Hallmark Channel launching its annual event and Hallmark Mystery bringing back its holiday movie lineup, it seems like Christmas is arriving early for Hallmark fans this year.