Hallmark Fans Can Revisit 4 Beloved Romance Movies Tomorrow — Oct. 15

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 15. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Harvest Moon’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Harvest Moon” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Harvest Moon” (per the Hallmark Channel): When her family goes bankrupt, privileged city girl Jen Stone travels to the country to try and help a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment to get her money back. Not everyone is on board with her changes, least of all Brett, the farm’s handsome manager. By working with what she knows best, she just might be able to turn the farm around, while also falling in love.

This film stars Jessy Schram and Jesse Hutch.

“Harvest Moon” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 10, 2015 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘Love on the Sidelines’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love on the Sidelines” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Love on the Sidelines” (per the Hallmark Channel): Laurel Welk is an out of work aspiring fashion designer who lands a job as a personal assistant to superstar quarterback Danny Holland. Holland’s been sidelined with an injury and the last thing he wants is a female assistant, particularly one who knows nothing about football. But the two opposites strike a bargain and agree to work together on a trial basis. While Laurel struggles to master her job, knowing she’s in way over her head, Danny struggles to maintain his star image even though he’s concerned his injury might impact his career. Things get even more complicated when employer and employee start to notice there’s more to the other than meets the eye… and what they find is love on the sidelines.



This film stars Emily Kinney and John Reardon.

“Love on the Sidelines” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 16, 2016 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winterfest programming event.

‘SnowComing’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “SnowComing” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “SnowComing” (per the Hallmark Channel): Samantha returns home for her town’s winter festival to celebrate her father’s retirement from coaching. Her hopes for a quiet visit are dashed when she discovers NFL quarterback and high school sweetheart Jake is also there.

This film stars Lindy Booth, Trevor Donovan, Joe Theismann, and Ed Marinaro.

“SnowComing” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 26, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Winterfest programming event.

‘Home Turf’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Home Turf” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Home Turf” (per the Hallmark Channel): Cassidy is the president of a small college whose life is thrown for a loop when freshmen on the football team move into her home. Can Logan, the handsome coach, help smooth things over?

This film stars Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“Home Turf” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 4, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.