Hallmark Fans Want to Know: Where is Brittany Bristow? (EXCLUSIVE)

When Hallmark Channel announced its 17th annual Countdown to Christmas movie lineup, fans were thrilled to see so many of their favorite stars slated to appear in the 34 films premiering between October 16 and December 20, 2026. However, many astute fans noted on social media that one name missing from the list was Brittany Bristow.

The Canadian actress has starred in too many rom-coms to count, including many destination Hallmark movies like 2023’s “A Safari Romance” opposite Andrew Walker and 2024’s “My Austrian Holiday” with Will Kemp. Her most recent project on the network was appearing in four “The Love Club” movies in 2025 with an ensemble cast. But with no movies airing in 2026, fans want to know: where in the world is Brittany Bristow now?

World Traveler Brittany Bristow is Ready to Set Sail With Stephen Huszar & Their Fans

Brittany may not have tons of screen time this year, but she’s awfully busy; she has two new films wrapped, more in the works, and she’s preparing for her first-ever cruise, she told EntertainmentNow.

She and fellow Hallmark star Stephen Huszar just announced they’ve partnered with Expedia Cruises to sail with fans aboard the Celebrity Reflection from January 8 to 11, traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Grand Bahamas. Both stars have traveled all over the world, but the Cruising With Friends trip will be their first time on the high seas, connecting with fans over meals, activities, and sightseeing.

Bristow laughed, “Stephen was like, ‘Are you nervous? Have you done many cruises?’ And I said, ‘Stephen, I have no idea. I’m definitely falling over! I mean, I’m already clumsy. How am I going to survive on the water for three days?'”

“I think both of us are pretty game to do whatever makes everybody happy on board, but I’m just excited,” Bristow continued, noting that she hopes to get tips from other stars who’ve led similar cruises, including Walker, who will set sail with Hallmark pal Ashley Williams several days before Bristow and Huszar’s cruise begins.

Fans who are interested in more information from Expedia Cruises will find details here and a form to fill out to indicate interest and ask questions.

Brittany Bristow Loves Working as a Producer — a Craft She Learned From Her Prolific Parents

Hallmark Brittany Bristow and Andrew Walker in “A Safari Romance,” filmed in South Africa.

Although Bristow doesn’t have any Hallmark movies this year, she has two new Christmas movies airing exclusively in Canada on the W Network (the channel there that airs Hallmark movies and other rom-coms).

One movie premiering there on October 30, “Pining for Douglas,” co-stars Luke Macfarlane (who also stars in Hallmark’s “My Christmas Cowboy” on November 13), Andrea Martin, and “Good Witch” alum Catherine Disher. The second, “The Royal Nannies,” is a sequel to Hallmark’s 2022 movie “The Royal Nanny,” featuring Greta Scacchi, David Elsendoorn, and Paige Howard.

As a producer of both movies, Bristow is hopeful each title may also get an air date in the U.S. next year. As an actor and producer, she works on developing and filming an independent film, sometimes for years, before it’s picked up by Hallmark or another network. It’s a model she learned from her producer parents, Leif and Agnes Bristow, who have worked behind the scenes on countless Hallmark titles, including “A Safari Romance.”

“A lot of the movies that are airing on Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, all of those places, are what are referred to as acquisitions,” Bristow explained. “These two are movies where I was in the production office, working on the script, casting the movie, in all of the meetings. I was in the edit suite, watching the cuts with music, making notes for everyone, and that’s been really exciting for me, from start to finish.”

Bristow, who studied film at the University of Toronto, told EntertainmentNow, “When I was younger, it was really hard for me sometimes when I would be working on projects with my parents, and I would see sort of some of the comments of like, ‘Oh, Brittany’s parents made a movie. Obviously, she’s in it.’ As I’ve gotten older, I realize just how special that is because I’m really close with my family, I love working with my parents, and to be in a position where I get to do what I love alongside my family is really, really special to me.”

Next up, Bristow is thrilled that she’ll be filming a movie in December with a script she bought the rights to over two years ago, explaining, “There was a writing duo that sent me a message on Instagram, and they said, ‘We wrote this film. We completely understand if you don’t want to read it, but we would love to send it to you.’ I read it, and I fell in love with it. I told them, ‘I don’t have a lot of money, but can I give you something so that I can have the rights to try to figure out getting this movie made?’ And thank God, they said yes, and now we’re actually making it!”

“When I really fall in love with a script, when I see its beauty from start to finish,” Bristow continued, “I love the idea of being able to show up and go, ‘Okay, as an actor, I can do my best to protect the character, but as a producer, I get to do

everything I can to protect the world she’s in. There’s something really exciting about that for me.”



