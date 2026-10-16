Hallmark Names America’s ‘Merriest Christmas Town’ Winner: See Who Won!

It’s official! According to the powers that be at Hallmark, America’s “Merriest Christmas Town” title belongs to Carlinville, Illinois, after a nationwide search resulted in 25 enchanting finalists across the U.S.

On October 15, 2026, beloved Hallmark Channel stars Jonathan Bennett, Erin Cahill, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Brendan Penny delivered the news in person at the historic County Courthouse with a surprise Christmas-in-October celebration, complete with food, music, and holiday fun, according to Secret Chicago.

Why Did Carlinville, Illinois Win the ‘Merriest Town in America’ Contest?

Located in Macoupin County, Carlinville was established in 1865 and has a population of about 6,000. It’s located in west-central Illinois, about 40 minutes from the state’s capital in Springfield, and an hour north of St. Louis along Route 66.

To keep the big win a secret from townspeople, Hallmark execs posed as staffers from Midwest Living magazine, pretending to visit the town for a magazine story. That idea came from Karin Doolin, a Carlinville resident who submitted her hometown for the contest. For several weeks in September, they planned the event under the guise of holding a photo shoot with as many residents as they could get to the courthouse on October 15.

Danielle Mullin, SVP of Brand Marketing at Hallmark Media, said in a statement that Doolin’s submission “beautifully described the camaraderie and heart of both the town and its people. We were inspired by Carlinville’s embodiment of our company values—to help people live caring, connected lives filled with positivity and purpose—and expect to see that essence shine through when we return here soon to film a Countdown to Christmas movie.”

That’s right — as its prize, the town of Carlinville will become the backdrop of a 2027 Hallmark Christmas movie.

According to an actual Midwest Living story about Carlinville winning the title, Hallmark received nearly 1,500 submissions, with people across the country celebrating the holiday charm in their hometowns. Hallmark execs chose 25 finalists, and then the public got to vote from August 14 through September 4. A combo of fans’ votes and Hallmark executives’ weighing in led to Carlinville being named the winner.

Annual Christmas in Carlinville 3-Day Event is in December

Local residents and fans of Carlinville flooded Hallmark Channel’s post announcing the town as the winner, thrilled that such a sweet community got the honor.

Their reactions ranged from disbelief (“Ain’t no way we actually won this thing 😭😭”) to delight (“I love our little town around the holidays! It really is the cutest little Christmas village!”) and gratitude (“No better place to go home to for Christmas! Feeling so lucky to call Carlinville our hometown!🎄”).

Want to check out the Merriest Christmas Town for yourself? The 36th annual Christmas in Carlinville event is scheduled for December 4, 5, and 6, with trolley and bus rides for visitors to make their way around town. Holiday markets will be held at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, the Carlinville Elks Lodge, Country Gypsy, and The Well on Main. Visitors can also get holiday tours of the festive courthouse where Abraham Lincoln once worked.

The crowning of America’s “Merriest Christmas Town” came one day before the kick-off of Hallmark Channel’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming lineup, with wall-to-wall holiday fare and 34 new holiday movies premiering between October 16 and December 20.