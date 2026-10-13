‘90210’ Alum Jason Priestley’s New Series Lands at Hallmark

Beloved “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Jason Priestley has gone undercover again, teaming up with Cindy Sampson in a spinoff of their “Private Eyes” series that ended in 2021. Playing private investigators Matt Shade and Angie Everett, the duo is back in “Private Eyes West Coast.” But for those who can’t catch it on The CW, the series has a new streaming home at Hallmark+.

Hallmark Media announced on October 13, 2026, that it has acquired the new series from Lionsgate (the same production company behind Hallmark’s hit mystery series Mistletoe Murders). The first of 10 episodes is already available to stream, with the remaining rolling out each week through December 8.

Jason Priestley’s ‘Private Eyes West Coast’ Has Rom-Com Vibes

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For five seasons of “Private Eyes,” which is already available to stream via Hallmark+, fans wondered whether Angie and Shade would ever get together romantically after working together so closely. Now, five years later, they have their answer.

The premiere of “Private Eyes: West Coast” revealed that they not only got married, but closed their Toronto firm, welcomed baby Declan, and moved to Victoria, British Columbia, for a quieter life. Shade even wrote a hockey memoir that’s been a relative hit.

But while enjoying a rare night out, the couple stumbles upon a murder. Sampson told TV Insider, “Angie is like, ‘Oh yay, I’m so happy! Like, I couldn’t be happier that a murder just happened! What a beautiful date. Date night with murder? Exactly what Angie’s looking for.”

Of course they had to get involved, and the series takes off, following the duo as they navigate marriage, parenthood, and a murder investigation in an unfamiliar town where they don’t have the same inside track and contacts they did in Toronto.

Sound familiar? It’s no wonder Hallmark scooped up the series, with its rom-com vibes and cozy mystery plot twist.

For Priestley, who skyrocketed to fame as Brandon Walsh on “90210” in the ’90s, he told TV Insider that returning to the character of Shade felt “like putting on your favorite pair of slippers. It was really comfortable and it just felt right.”

But his character is focused on being a family man while snooping around town, Priestley told the outlet, explaining, “He really wants to be entirely present. Obviously, with his new wife, he wants to be there and be present and help her and support her.”

‘Private Eyes West Coast’ is Already Renewed for 2nd Season

Getty Cindy Sampson and Jason Priestley attend the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards on June 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

According to TV Insider, “Private Eyes West Coast” had already been renewed for a second season even before the premiere aired on The CW and began streaming on Hallmark+. Filming will begin in 2027 in Vancouver, where Priestley now lives, per the Vancouver Sun.

Sampson told TV Insider she’s hoping for another long run for the spinoff, teasing, “We should probably get to at least six or seven (seasons). Then we can retire, because Jason and I are so old.”