When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 30. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘One Royal Holiday’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “One Royal Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “One Royal Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

“One Royal Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2020.

‘A Royal Montana Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Montana Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Montana Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Overwhelmed by her royal duties during the Christmas season, Princess Victoria of Zelarnia is ready for a change of pace. Looking to decompress in the days leading up to Christmas, she decides to take a vacation to Peaceful Pines Ranch in Montana where she celebrated Christmas as a child with her late father. Upon arrival, she meets her dashing guide Huntley Blaylock who presents her and the other guests at the ranch with a rustic experience that is far from the royal treatment. This Christmas, Huntley must decide if he wants to step into a leadership role and carry on the family ranch’s legacy as his parents, the owners, approach retirement. Unaware of her status as a princess, Huntley puts Victoria through the rigors of a Montana ranch experience. Victoria also plans to help Huntley revive the ranch’s Christmas Holly-Day Dance. Victoria finds herself charmed by both Huntley and this different pace of life. As the two start to fall for each other, things get complicated when Huntley discovers Victoria is a princess. As Christmas approaches and her time at the ranch comes to an end, Victoria must decide if she should return to her royal life or stay in Montana with Huntley and the ranch she has grown so fond of.

Starring Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie.

“A Royal Montana Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2025.

‘Christmas at Grand Valley’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at Grand Valley” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at Grand Valley” (per Hallmark Mystery): Burned out from the hubbub of the Chicago gallery world, artist Kelly returns home to the picturesque Grand Valley just in time for Christmas. Maybe her favorite town’s shining season will reinvigorate her love of art and guide her down her next path. Leo, businessman and all-star dad to his children, struggles to balance his time this holiday season. When he is assigned to review a hotel in Grand Valley for its value, he sees this as the perfect opportunity for a Christmas family vacation. It isn’t long until Kelly and Leo’s worlds collide. As Kelly re-experiences her favorite Grand Valley traditions with Leo and his children, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art.

Starring Danica McKellar and Brennan Elliott.

“Christmas at Grand Valley” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2018.

‘Write Before Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Write Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Write Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): The movie centers around a recently single Jessica who sends Christmas cards to people who have impacted her life — the aunt who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a popstar who was part of the soundtrack of her life, the music teacher who inspired her, and the best friend who always tells the truth.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray.

“Write Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 17, 2019.

‘The Mistletoe Secret’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Mistletoe Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Mistletoe Secret” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Aria Eubank convinces a famous travel writer to do a feature story on her beloved hometown, Midway, Utah, it looks like the town’s tourism drop is about to be reversed. However, when the travel guru and his ghostwriter both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the charismatic but pompous Sterling Masters and Alex Bartlett, the real talent behind ‘Masters of Travel,’ and the man who has genuinely fallen for her.

Starring: Kellie Pickler , Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy.

“The Mistletoe Secret” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2019.

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life.

Starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes.

“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2022.

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Coyote Creek Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Coyote Creek Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): While throwing a “Christmas Around the World” party at her family’s inn, an event planner discovers Christmas magic with a charming father-son duo whose presence brings about tension and joy.

Starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.

“Coyote Creek Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2021.

‘Long Lost Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Long Lost Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Long Lost Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

“Long Lost Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 19, 2022.

‘Our Holiday Playbook’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Our Holiday Playbook” below:

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The official synopsis for “Our Holiday Playbook” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry. But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher – Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the “eligibility requirement” to play on their team. As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home the trophy Lexi may have already won at love.

Starring Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis.

“Our Holiday Playbook” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 20, 2026.

‘Miles to Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Miles to Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Miles to Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an early snowstorm sweeps through the Midwest, punctual, straight-laced “suit” Cassidy Fields (Williams) is forced to hitch a ride with free spirited, music loving Johanna “Jo” Woods (Sweeney) in her bother Chase’s (Lund) 18-wheeler to the nearest airport to catch another flight. However, when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father. Quickly, Cassidy and Chase’s connection begins to spark. Through losing the car keys, stopping to partake in a Mrs. Claus parade and a surprise run-in with Jo, whose plane got grounded mid-flight due to weather, Cassidy builds bonds with both siblings as they all challenge one another’s life philosophies. As the trio pushes past every obstacle, they work to embrace their differences and find that the fastest way home is when they lean on one another for help.

Starring Ashley Williams, Steve Lund and Alison Sweeney.

“Miles to Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2026.

‘The Most Wonderful Secret’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Most Wonderful Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Wonderful Secret” (per the Hallmark Channel): Every Christmas, a small town honors the memory of a beloved teacher who once spread joy through her “Secret Norma” gifts each holiday by creating a whimsical and heartfelt scavenger hunt for one worthy recipient. When burned-out art teacher Vanessa (Sursok) visits her widowed brother and niece Esther for the holidays, she is surprised to be chosen as the next “Secret Norma” recipient. Hoping to bring Esther some Christmas magic, Vanessa decides to help revive the town’s holiday block party. Her handsome electrician neighbor Spencer (Porte) offers help with the preparations if Vanessa will help him sell his mother Norma’s house. As Vanessa solves the riddles of “Secret Norma” and plans the block party, her passion for teaching art begins to spark along with her feelings for the charming electrician next door.

Starring Tammin Sursok and Peter Porte.

“The Most Wonderful Secret” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2026.

‘A Christmas Together With You’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Together With You” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Together With You” (per the Hallmark Channel): During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Starring Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort and Niall Matter.

“A Christmas Together With You” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 20, 2021.