Along with the fact that Andrew Walker is the star of Hallmark movies like “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” and the new “Curious Caterer Mysteries,” he’s also appeared on plenty of popular shows over the course of his career.

For instance, he popped up on “The Big Bang Theory” and can be seen on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” That’s not to overlook his arguably creepy appearance on what might be the best episode of “Reba.”

As if those gigs weren’t impressive enough, he also nabbed a role on “CSI: Miami” opposite “Xena: Warrior Princess” star Lucy Lawless and “CSI: NY.”

Andrew Played a Character Caught Up in a Dangerous Situation

CBS Andrew Walker on “CSI: Miami”

If you happened to be watching the “CSI: Miami” Season 7 episode titled “Cheating Death,” which originally aired on November 10, 2008, then you saw Walker in action in scenes with Lawless.

Walker played a character named Steve Howell, who is a tanning butler and escort, while Lawless appears as former madam named Audrey Yates.

CBS Andrew Walker on “CSI: Miami”

When it comes to the episode’s storyline, we don’t want to give too much away in case you haven’t seen it yet, but we can say that when a man “is found murdered in a hotel bed next to a housewife-prostitute, … the woman claims that she was drugged and has no recollection of the crime,” according to IMDb.

CBS Lucy Lawless on ‘CSI: Miami’

Receiving an average of 7.3 stars on IMDb, one reviewer expanded on the plot summary, noting that “[w]hen a dead man is found handcuffed to a bed with a woman beside him, and she claims she was drugged and has no idea what’s going on….is she to believed? That gets a little puzzling as the story unravels and we find out she’s one of those amoral people. Yet, she could be telling the truth. With several shady suspects, the CSI team gets a bit divided on who exactly is guilty of what, and it’s interesting to see it all sorted out.”

The episode also featured David Caruso as CSI Lieutenant Horatio “H” Caine, Emily Procter as CSI Detective Calleigh Duquesne and Adam Rodriguez as CSI Detective Eric Delko, as well as performances by Jonathan Togo, Rex Linn, Eva LaRue, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Wendy Glenn and more.

Andrew Also Appeared on ‘CSI: NY’

Walker’s appearance on “CSI: Miami” wasn’t his only involvement with the popular franchise. That same year — in fact, just a couple of weeks earlier — he guest-starred on “CSI: NY” as Greg Pullman in Season 5, Episode 4, which is called “Sex, Lies, and Silicone,” and originally aired on October 22, 2008.

If you watch the story, you’ll see as a “powerful business consultant is killed during an unrelated street party, and the motive appears to be related to her missing flash drive, which contains incriminating information against some of New York’s most influential people,” IMDb notes.

Starring Gary Sinise as CSI Detective Mac Taylor and Melina Kanakaredes as CSI Detective Stella Bonasera, the episode earned 7.6 stars on IMDb, with a reviewer who gave it 9/10 stars writing, “This episode had me shaking my head and laughing at the same time. You think you’ve seen everything but—-oh nooooo, there were the dolls!!!”