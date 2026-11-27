When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 28. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Veteran’s Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Veteran’s Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Veteran’s Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris.

“A Veteran’s Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 11, 2018.

‘Our Holiday Story’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Our Holiday Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Our Holiday Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): As Dave and Nell recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say “I love you” for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“Our Holiday Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2024.

‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (per Hallmark Mystery): The film centers on Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, who clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

Starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 30, 2019.

‘A Wish for Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Wish for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Wish for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sara Shaw is the type of woman who prefers to sit on the sidelines at work, but when her big idea for a Christmas initiative is stolen, she makes a wish to Santa that she’ll finally have the courage to stand up for herself. Santa grants her wish, but only gives her 48 hours. As the clock ticks, Sara will discover how to channel the Christmas magic and speak her mind all on her own.

Stars Lacey Chabert and Paul Greene.

“A Wish for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 29, 2016.

‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” (per the Hallmark Channel): Shop owner Alice Chapman (Alicia Witt) is nervous to meet her future in-laws at Christmas, especially because she is arriving ahead of her new fiancé, Will Mitchum (Scott Gibson). Alice’s trip becomes more stressful when her luggage is lost and her phone is damaged, leaving her no way to find Will’s family! As fate would have it, she meets her future brother-in-law, Matt Mitchum (Mark Wiebe), at baggage claim and is happy to get a ride home with him. As Alice meets Matt’s doting family, mom Penny (Susan Hogan), dad Joe (Richard Fitzpatrick) and Grandpa Charles (Lawrence Dane), she falls in love with their festive holiday traditions and warm welcome to their home. And when unexpected romance comes calling as Christmas approaches, Alice must decide if her “Merry Mix-Up” will actually turn out to be her destiny.

“A Very Merry Mix-Up” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2013.

‘Crown for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Crown for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Crown for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temp gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in an actual castle. After arriving, Allie learns the girl is named Princess Theodora and her father is Maximillian, the King of Winshire. The King informs Allie that the Princess has a tendency to terrorize authority figures, a predilection that has grown worse since her mother’s death. Yet governess and Princess wind up hitting it off while at the same time a spark forms between Allie and Max. However, Countess Celia is expecting to wed the King. Will Max take a stand for his feelings for Allie and make it truly a merry Christmas for all (or at least, most)?

“Crown for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2015.

‘A Royal Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): As the only daughter of an expert tailor in Philadelphia, Emily Corrigan is a kindhearted young woman proud of her blue-collar background. She is a devoted seamstress at the family business and madly in love with her doting European boyfriend, Leo. But as their first Christmas together approaches, Leo drops a bombshell on his unsuspecting girlfriend: he is actually Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country.

Less than enthusiastic about her son’s relationship with a commoner, the prince’s mother Queen Isadora makes Emily feel anything but welcome at their grand castle, leaving Emily to feel more at home among Isadora’s staff of butlers and housemaids. As Emily struggles to adapt to her new royal surroundings, the situation is made more difficult when a scheming Isadora invites Duchess Natasha, Leo’s ex-girlfriend, to join them for Christmas. Attempting to stay true to herself in a world where she clearly doesn’t belong, Emily wonders if love is enough to keep her newly royal relationship from falling apart before Christmas morning.

“A Royal Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2014.

‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Double Booked for the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Double Booked for the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): There’s only one thing identical twins, quiet and bookish Abigail (Cook) and globe-trotting event planner Charlie (Cook), agree on is that this first Christmas without their mom will be difficult. When they unexpectedly get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye, they jump at the opportunity. Abigail is particularly excited, given the town’s role as the backdrop of the bestselling Winterton Chronicles, her all-time favorite Regency holiday romances. Upon arrival, Abigail dives into setting up the bookshop’s window display with help from the friendly next-door barista, Tom (Yeoman), who is also a fan of the Winterton Chronicles. Meanwhile, Charlie meets the dashing Lord Rhys (Hagan), the great-nephew of Evelyn Calon, who wrote the book series. Abigail is charmed by a series of thoughtful Christmas ornaments she assumes are from Rhys (but are actually from Tom), while Charlie and Rhys grow closer as they help plan the Winterton Ball at Rhys’ castle. Mistaken identities lead to a series of merry mix-ups as Rhys and Tom woo the sisters, unaware they are twins. On the night of the ball, however, the sisters’ double secret is discovered. As the truth is unwrapped, the crisscrossed lovers discover that the perfect holiday happy ending isn’t always by the book.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Owain Yeoman and Stephen Hagan.

“Double Booked for the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2026.

‘Return to Santa’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Return to Santa” below:

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The official synopsis for “Return to Santa” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hopeful and dreamy eight-year-old Jake (Campbell) writes a letter to Santa with all his most fantastical wishes. But when the letter gets lost in the North Pole, young Jake wakes up disappointed, and no longer a believer. Decades later Santa discovers the misplaced letter and immediately sets out to make things right. Now an adult, Jake’s life is about to get turned upside down when the appearance of his childhood wishes clash with his practical life. All while his childhood best friend Julie (Boston) rather unexpectedly moved back to town. As Santa continues to check off Jake’s list, Jake and Julie combine forces to anticipate each new wishes’ chaotic consequences, all while growing closer to each other – and possibly leading Jake closer to his most important childhood dream.

Starring Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston.

“Return to Santa” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2026.

‘The Most Wonderful Secret’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “The Most Wonderful Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Wonderful Secret” (per the Hallmark Channel): Every Christmas, a small town honors the memory of a beloved teacher who once spread joy through her “Secret Norma” gifts each holiday by creating a whimsical and heartfelt scavenger hunt for one worthy recipient. When burned-out art teacher Vanessa (Sursok) visits her widowed brother and niece Esther for the holidays, she is surprised to be chosen as the next “Secret Norma” recipient. Hoping to bring Esther some Christmas magic, Vanessa decides to help revive the town’s holiday block party. Her handsome electrician neighbor Spencer (Porte) offers help with the preparations if Vanessa will help him sell his mother Norma’s house. As Vanessa solves the riddles of “Secret Norma” and plans the block party, her passion for teaching art begins to spark along with her feelings for the charming electrician next door.

Starring Tammin Sursok and Peter Porte.

“The Most Wonderful Secret” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2026.

‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, and Asher Alexander.

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2026.

‘Santa Tell Me’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Santa Tell Me” below:

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The official synopsis for “Santa Tell Me” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka.

“Santa Tell Me” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2024.