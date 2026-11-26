Regular Hallmark actress Autumn Reeser has recalled the difficult circumstances of her youngest son’s birth as he becomes a teenager.

Reeser, 46, has appeared in over 20 Hallmark movies during her career. They include several festive offerings like 2017’s “A Bramble House Christmas,” 2019’s “Christmas Under the Stars,” 2020’s “A Glenbrooke Christmas,” 2025’s “We Met in December,” and this year’s “Christmas Delivered,” which hits the popular channel today, Thursday, November 26.

However, her most important role in life is undoubtedly that of a mother. Reeser has two sons; Finneus James, aka Finn, who was born in May 2011, and Dashiell Ford, aka Dash, who was born in November 2013 (per The List).

As Dash turns 13, Reeser took to social media to share details of his birth and to wish him the happiest of birthdays.

Autumn Reeser Gave Birth to Dash Alone on Her Home’s Floor

Autumn Reeser shared the difficult circumstances of her youngest son Dash’s birth with the 190,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post about it includes a single black and white photograph of herself with the newly born Dash in 2013. Mother and son are, rather adorably, laying next to each other, as Dash holds his mom’s finger while her hand gently rests on his tiny body.

The caption on her post begins, “13 years ago today, I gave birth alone, on the floor of my home, to a 8lb 8oz baby boy.”

It continues, “From that day forward, my own strength and the power of the feminine (and of life itself) was undeniable to me.”

The caption concludes, “From that day forward I began to change my entire life, until it slowly became one aligned with truth, unconditional love and God. It didn’t happen overnight.

But it happened. And it continues to. Honoring the threshold.”

Samuel J and LeRome Swiss’ 2025 electronic track “Breaking Through The Matrix” plays over the post.

Reeser also later published a happy birthday post for Dash.

Reeser Tells Dash ‘You Deserve the Best’

Autumn Reeser’s post wishing her youngest son Dash a happy birthday includes a carousel of 16 photographs and two videos.

All of the media features Dash, whether it be posed, candid, alone, alongside his mom, or alongside his brother. He looks like the happiest kid imaginable.

Reeser’s caption on the post begins, “You were born with an uncontainable life force.

Son with a Sagittarius Sun and a Lion Moon. You have kept me on my toes and turned me into a better person through the force of loving you.”

It goes on, “One of the ways I learned precision was through you. If it’s 4:27, then that’s what I need to say, not 4:30, or I’d better be prepared to get called out. (Honestly, why DO we all round up when it’s just as easy to give an exact answer? 🤔)”

The post continues, “You’ve taught me that life is easier with honesty and a directional voice. The light you shine is immeasurable and I strive to step into greater integrity every day because of you. Thank you for choosing us:).”

Reeser finishes by saying, “You deserve the best, my little warrior. Happy 13th, Dash! 🦁❤️‍🔥”

The actress’ followers joined in with the birthday greetings in the comments section, as one of them wrote, “Happy Birthday young man and proud momma 🥳🎉 wishing you many many more.”

Another follower commented, “Happy Birthday Dash! 🎉 Never be afraid to shoot for the stars- the sky is just the beginning! 🚀”

Someone else said, “Congratulations on his milestone…wishing your precious son a very happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️!”

Notably, Dash makes his on-screen debut, alongside his brother and mom, in the aforementioned “Christmas Delivered.” Catch that from today on the Hallmark Channel.

We’d like to take this opportunity to send Autumn Reeser’s son, Dash, our sincerest belated wishes for a fabulous 13th birthday. We hope he had the most amazing day having fun with this nearest and dearest.