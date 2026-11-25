For more than three decades, Andrew Walker has made his living on TV and movie sets, which means he’s also spent countless hours in makeup and hair trailers.

But at 47, the Hallmark Channel star keeps hearing from makeup artists who’ve known him for years that he seems to be aging backwards. He’s pretty sure he knows exactly why.

Andrew Walker Co-Founded SkinMason in 2024

While promoting his 2026 Hallmark holiday movie, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley,” Walker was humble but honest about looking so fresh-faced lately.

“The makeup artists that I’ve worked with for a while, like years, now they see me, and they go, ‘Andrew, what are you doing for your skin? It looks amazing, like the best your skin has ever looked,'” he told EntertainmentNow. “So, yeah, I feel like obviously something’s up with it. They definitely think that I look younger.”

Given that he’s long prioritized healthy eating and exercise, Walker said the biggest change and most obvious reason for his noticeable glow these days is the skincare line he co-founded in 2024 with Dr. Hussein Kanji in 2024, called SkinMason.

The line has expanded since the company started, and he’s adopted a daily routine that seems to be working wonders for him (and many of his Hallmark pals). So what’s the recipe for his skin success?

Walker said he now uses SkinMason’s gentle foaming cleanser daily, and adds the exfoliating pads into the mix two or three times a week “when I want a real deep cleanse.”

The “Kentucky Roses” star said he uses SkinMason’s serum, which has “a natural UV protection” built in, every morning and night, then adds a layer of moisturizer, topped off with the brand’s best-selling eye cream.

SkinMason is now available on Amazon, where Walker said the eye cream is selling like hotcakes. But on the SkinMason site, everything is automatically 40 percent off for the brand’s Black Friday sale through Sunday, November 29.

Andrew Walker Initially Thought His Skincare Line Would Just Resonate With Men

When Walker and Kanji launched SkinMason, the line was initially just marketed to men. But they’ve been amazed by the response from women, who make up 67% of their customer base — including Walker’s own wife, Cassandra.

“I’m so grateful, and I think it gives me an identity outside of just being an actor,” Walker told EntertainmentNow in July. “I love expressing myself in other ways, and I get to do that by building a brand that I really believe in.”

Walker, who recently wrapped filming a new “Curious Caterer” movie with Nikki DeLoach, also loves looking and feeling his best this time of year, when his schedule is jam-packed with appearances.

After spending several days in Toronto with Tyler Hynes for promotional appearances, Walker will spend Thanksgiving weekend at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City. Then, from December 11 to 13, he’ll be in Edison, New Jersey, for Christmas Con, followed by his Cruise for the Cure with Ashley Williams in early January.