When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 24. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Believe in Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Believe in Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Believe in Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Beatrice reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she’s skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan, she begins to question what’s real and what’s part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings.

Starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon.

“Believe in Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024.

‘Magic in Mistletoe’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Magic in Mistletoe” below:

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The official synopsis for “Magic in Mistletoe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Harrington is the author of a popular book series, but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April, a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington’s recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington’s guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

Starring Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell.

“Magic in Mistletoe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 8, 2023.

‘One Christmas Eve’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “One Christmas Eve” below:

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The official synopsis for “One Christmas Eve” (per the Hallmark Channel): Anne Heche plays Nell Blakemore, a newly‐single mom who wants this Christmas to be extra‐special for her two kids. It turns out to be special, indeed, but it’s not what she had in mind. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong. Chaos reigns in this entertaining comedy, and the notion of `family’ takes on a whole new meaning.

Also stars Kevin Daniels, Carlos Gomez, Griffin Kane, Ali Skovbye, and Brian Tee.

“One Christmas Eve” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2014.

‘A Christmas to Remember’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas to Remember” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas to Remember” (per Hallmark Mystery): A harsh TV personality needs a break from her own life, so she hops into a car and drives to a small town mountain retreat. On her way there, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she comes to, she has complete amnesia and a friendly passerby takes her in.

Stars Mira Sorvino and Cameron Mathison.

“A Christmas to Remember” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 18, 2016.

‘Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” (per the Hallmark Channel): Weatherman Ted Cooper (Buckley) loves Christmas, but the past three have been terrible. This year, Ted has made up his mind that things will be different – this will be the Christmas things turn around for him. But Ted’s relentless optimism is about to be put to the test as he is faced with a litany of injuries and obstacles when he travels back to his hometown of Lackawanna, NY for the holidays. Within hours of arriving at his sister Kate’s house, he finds himself making a trip to Urgent Care after falling off a ladder while hanging decorations. While there, he runs into Ruth Mittens, his former high school science teacher who was always his cheerleader. He also reconnects with the charming Hope Miller (Sustad), except now she’s Dr. Hope Miller, with whom he went to high school and quietly crushed on from afar. Ted is optimistic that this budding romance is the beginning of his Christmas comeback, but his looming holiday bad luck still has a few curveballs in store for him. Luckily for Ted, he won’t have to face them alone – he’ll have the support of Kate, Ruth, and Hope to help him overcome the challenges thrown his way and finally enjoy a well-earned merry Christmas.

Starring Robert Buckley and Kimberley Sustad.

“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2025.

‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at Castle Hart” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at Castle Hart” (per the Hallmark Channel): Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets charming Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend.

“Christmas at Castle Hart” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2021.

‘Rocky Mountain Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Rocky Mountain Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Rocky Mountain Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Sarah Davis heads to her uncle’s struggling ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a recent breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, an entitled Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. As Sarah and Graham start to bond, Sarah may get more for Christmas than she bargained for.

Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth, and Treat Williams.

“Rocky Mountain Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 22, 2017.

‘Haul Out the Holly’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Haul Out the Holly” below:

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The official synopsis for “Haul Out the Holly” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.

“Haul Out the Holly” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2022.

‘Christmas Under The Stars’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under The Stars” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under The Stars” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others.

Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters.

“Christmas Under The Stars” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2019.

‘A Godwink Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Godwink Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Godwink Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Through a series of coincidences, known as Godwinks, Paula and Gery find their paths keep crossing at Christmas on Martha’s Vineyard, as if they are destined for each other.

Stars Kathy Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad, Paul Campbell.

“A Godwink Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 18, 2018.

‘The Nights Before Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Nights Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Nights Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York Citythat previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Evescontinue torepeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day –hopefully with Chloe by his side.

Starring Tyler Hynes and Laci J. Mailey.

“The Nights Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 14, 2026.

‘Christmas Above the Clouds’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Above the Clouds” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Above the Clouds” (per the Hallmark Channel): When workaholic CEO Ella Neezer tries to skip Christmas by flying to Australia, she’s in for the flight of her life. Haunted by her past, present and future, she’s forced to confront the choices that led to her success yet left her flying solo. With the help of three quirky spirits and a surprise reunion with her ex, she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas – and the love she thought she’d lost.

Starring Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.

“Christmas Above the Clouds” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2025.