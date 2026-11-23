Known for his roles in such Hallmark Channel movies as “My Argentine Heart” and this year’s Countdown to Christmas offering “Holiday Unplugged,” Juan Pablo Di Pace has become a favorite of Hallmarkies. Meanwhile, he’s also carved out a fan base via his crowd-pleasing stint on “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2018.

Now, the actor has another credit to add to his lengthy résumé after recently making his debut on Broadway.

‘A Really Lovely Challenge’

On October 24, Di Pace took over the role of Doc in the Broadway production of “Schmigadoon!” to replace cast member Ivan Hernandez, who went on scheduled leave. Di Pace’s final performance in the show took place on Sunday, November 22.

“Every character has their thing, and my character’s not necessarily a showy character. He’s quite stern,” he Di Pace told People of his Broadway role in the musical, based on the Apple TV musical series starring Keegan-Michael Key and “Saturday Night Live” alum Cecily Strong.

“It was a really lovely challenge,” Di Pace said of the role, “but what I liked is that they really did allow me to bring whatever I wanted to bring into it.”

As Di Pace pointed out, “Schmigadoon!” has generated a huge amount of Broadway buzz, boasting a cast loaded with mega-talented Broadway veterans.

“They say it’s like the Broadway ‘Avengers,’ because each ensemble member has done 10 Broadway shows. They’re such pros. They’re all triple threats. It’s very cool to share a stage with people who are at a 10 in every performance,” Di Pace said.

Admittedly, that set a high bar for the actor.

“I would say [it] is even a bit intimidating because the best of the best are here,” he shared.

Prior to taking to the stage, he sat in the audience to take in every performance of “Schmigadoon!” for an entire week. Admitting he was nervous, he felt everything click into place the first time he performed for an audience. In fact, singing and dancing in a stage musical made him feel right at home.

“Musicals were a big part of my life before anything else. My first job was ‘Chicago’ in the West End,” he recalled. “Film and TV came later, once I had started in theater.”

Hallmark Movies Are ‘Like Therapy’

Di Pace, who’s navigated film, television, stage and even reality television, told People that he does not differentiate between playing a character in a Hallmark movie or another role that carries more gravitas.

“At the end of the day, it’s all storytelling, whether it’s a Hallmark Channel movie where you know you’re doing something … to make people feel good,” he explained.

In fact, he admitted that his roles in Hallmark Channel fare continue to hold a special place in his heart, due to the on-set camaraderie and the feel-good nature of the stories being told.

“It’s fun for me as well because it is like a break from being serious, which I need,” he said. “For me and I know that for [other] people, it’s also therapy.”







