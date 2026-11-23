While you may know Jen Lilley from Hallmark movies like “Love Under the Mistletoe,” or from her time on soap operas like “Days of Our Lives,” she’s been in plenty of other movies and shows.

For instance, Lilley appeared in 2008’s “Changeling,” which was directed by Clint Eastwood and starred Angelina Jolie. Now, she’s opened up about the experience of working with two Hollywood mega-stars.

‘Changeling’ Was Led by Clint and Angelina

Getty Angelina Jolie and Clint Eastwood attend the ‘Changeling’ photocall at Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2008, in Cannes, France.

If you don’t remember “Changeling,” then you’ll be interested to find out that it was directed, produced, and scored by Eastwood, and written by J. Michael Straczynski. Along with starring Jolie, the movie also featured performances by Jeffrey Donovan, Jason Butler Harner, John Malkovich, Michael Kelly and Amy Ryan.

As for the plot, “[a]fter Christine’s son goes missing, she reaches out to the LAPD to find him, but when they try to pass off an impostor as her son to quiet public protests, she refuses to accept him or give up hope,” according to IMDb.

Although the film received mixed reviews, it did earn Jolie multiple award nominations including the Academy Award for Best Actress, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

But what was it like making the movie? Lilley has revealed just that!

Jen Shared Behind-the-Scenes Details

During a new interview on the “Great Ones” podcast, Lilley spoke about her experience working with Jolie and Eastwood.

“I did ‘Changeling’ with Angelina Jolie and Clint Eastwood, and Clint Eastwood picked me out of a group of 2,000 people. Clint Eastwood was like, ‘This girl. I need that girl right there. She has a 1920s face,'” Lilley explained while recalling how she first landed the role of a switchboard operator in the film.

Then, while speaking about the iconic actor and director, she noted that along with being “so nice,” he’s also “quirky” and tends to be seen with his parrot, “which is really interesting.” On top of that, Lilley said that Eastwood is “very efficient on set.”

When it comes to Jolie, Lilley admitted that she went into the job assuming that she wasn’t going to like the star because “this is right when the [Jennifer Aniston] and Brad [Pitt] and Angelina triangle was happening, and I went into set thinking, I don’t like her anymore. I know she’s, like, a humanitarian philanthropist or whatever. You know, I just went in thinking, like, I’m not gonna like her.”

However, when it comes to what Lilley actually ended up thinking about Jolie, she says, “She was the loveliest human. She’s incredible. Like, it was wild to watch her act. … I’m obsessed. She’s so good. And she was so nice. … I left that set being like, ‘Okay, I love her, and I don’t know what happened, and we’ll never know what happened.'”

Lilley also mentioned that Jolie complimented her work, saying, “I didn’t really chat with her. She was very focused, but she told me she liked what I was doing. I had this close-up scene of me crying, and it got cut from the movie, but I got my SAG card because of it. … She goes, ‘That’s amazing.’ She goes, ‘That looks really cool.’ And I was like, ‘Thanks.'”