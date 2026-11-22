When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 23. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Little Christmas Charm’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Little Christmas Charm” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Little Christmas Charm” (per Hallmark Mystery): Holly, a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny.

“A Little Christmas Charm” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 6, 2020.

‘Next Stop, Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Next Stop, Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Next Stop, Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone but her usual commuter ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her home town in 2011.

Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.

“Next Stop, Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2021.

‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton.

“Lights, Camera, Christmas!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2022.

‘The Secret Gift of Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Secret Gift of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Secret Gift of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Bonnie is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

Starring Meghan Ory and Christopher Russell.

“The Secret Gift of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 15, 2023.

‘Christmas in Rome’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas in Rome” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas in Rome” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lacey Chabert plays an independent-minded American tour guide named Angela, who is fired from her job in Rome just before Christmas. She crosses paths with an American executive named Oliver (Page), who wants to buy a high-end Italian ceramics company. Oliver hires Angela to be his tour guide around the Eternal City, as the owner of the ceramics company won’t sell it to him until he learns “the heart and soul of Rome.” But is there another heart and soul that he may win?

Starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page.

“Christmas in Rome” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2019.

‘Snow Bride’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Snow Bride” below:

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The official synopsis for “Snow Bride” (per the Hallmark Channel): Greta Kaine (Katrina Law) is always in search of juicy gossip. As a tabloid reporter at “Pulse! Gossip” in Los Angeles, it’s her job to expose the rich and famous for the entertainment of the magazine’s readers. So when word gets out that one of the late Senator Tannehill’s two sons might be proposing marriage at the family’s Big Bear compound during Christmas, Greta and her chief rival Wes (Tom Lenk) are challenged by their old-school editor to get the scoop. There’s incentive to be the first, too– the editorship of the magazine’s new online incarnation.

Greta’s assistant tells her that Wes has a head start to snowy Big Bear, so she dashes to the mountain resort. When she mistakenly ends up as a guest of the family, she’s in the middle of what could be her best story yet! However, she soon discovers that the family, including matriarch Maggie Tannenhill (Patricia Richardson) and caretaker Peters (Robert Curtis Brown), are more down-to-earth than she ever gave them credit for. Increasingly guilt-ridden about her game of subterfuge, Greta must make a decision: how far will she go for the sake of a story?

“Snow Bride” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2013.

‘Who’s Coming for Christmas?’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” below:

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The official synopsis for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” (per the Hallmark Channel): Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time. Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan). Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.

Starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy and Mila Morgan.

“Who’s Coming for Christmas?” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2026.

‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” below:

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The official synopsis for “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” (per the Hallmark Channel): Single mom Maggie is facing Christmas alone until Lucas crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

Stars Ashley Williams and Niall Matter.

“Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2020.

‘Melt My Heart This Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Melt My Heart This Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Melt My Heart This Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Holly James (Vandervoort), a passionate glassblower striving to establish her artistic identity, dreams of showcasing her creations at the Fern Grove Fair. Despite previous rejections from Jack Dubois (Huszar), who oversees the entries, Holly finds an unexpected opportunity to assist legendary glassblower Bianca Bonhomme, to help Jack. Unfortunately, Bianca is struggling with a creative slump and needs help managing her booth. While Holly assists Bianca, she also secretly displays her own art under a pseudonym and her vibrant work becomes a surprise hit, overshadowing Bianca’s work and challenging the fair’s traditional norms. Holly does everything she can to help Bianca without giving away her identity while also growing closer to Jack, but unfortunately Walter, a news reporter, discovers the mystery and outs Holly, shattering her relationship with both Bianca and Jack. Holly is now forced to pick up the pieces and try to melt them back together.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Stephen Huszar.

“Melt My Heart This Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2025.

‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Double Booked for the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Double Booked for the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): There’s only one thing identical twins, quiet and bookish Abigail (Cook) and globe-trotting event planner Charlie (Cook), agree on is that this first Christmas without their mom will be difficult. When they unexpectedly get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye, they jump at the opportunity. Abigail is particularly excited, given the town’s role as the backdrop of the bestselling Winterton Chronicles, her all-time favorite Regency holiday romances. Upon arrival, Abigail dives into setting up the bookshop’s window display with help from the friendly next-door barista, Tom (Yeoman), who is also a fan of the Winterton Chronicles. Meanwhile, Charlie meets the dashing Lord Rhys (Hagan), the great-nephew of Evelyn Calon, who wrote the book series. Abigail is charmed by a series of thoughtful Christmas ornaments she assumes are from Rhys (but are actually from Tom), while Charlie and Rhys grow closer as they help plan the Winterton Ball at Rhys’ castle. Mistaken identities lead to a series of merry mix-ups as Rhys and Tom woo the sisters, unaware they are twins. On the night of the ball, however, the sisters’ double secret is discovered. As the truth is unwrapped, the crisscrossed lovers discover that the perfect holiday happy ending isn’t always by the book.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Owain Yeoman and Stephen Hagan.

“Double Booked for the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2026.

‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf.

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 18, 2023.

‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.

“Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2018.