Beloved Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is marking the fifth anniversary of her sister Wendy’s sudden passing with a touching message to her. Wendy died suddenly at the age of 46 from a heart attack on November 22, 2021.

Lacey Chabert Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Sister Wendy

Taking to Instagram, Chabert posted a close-up photo of Wendy as she shared some words to her sister on a day that will never be the same for her family. The message was clear: Wendy is missed every single day by Chabert and her family.

“I can’t believe it’s been 5 years. We miss you so much, Wendy. We think about you and talk about you every single day. We miss your hilarious sense of humor and beautiful smile that lit up every room. We are painfully incomplete without you here with us but we hold you so tight in our hearts. We look forward to the joy of being reunited with you in Heaven one day. We love you so much 🤍, read her caption.

“The Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” star received love in the comments section from fans and some famous faces.

“Beyond the Gates” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Ashley Jones left red heart emojis, as did actress Kellie Martin. One fan wrote, “Sending love and prayers to you and your family this holiday season ♥️”

Another fan chimed in to say, “Prayers to you and your family so sorry for your loss ❤️.” “Oh Lacey, wish I could hug you!!! Thinking about you and your sweet family🥺” shared a different fan.

Several others shared their own heartbreaking stories of suffering a devastating family loss, and dealing with the grief stays with them.

Wendy was the oldest of the Chabert children, followed by Chrissy, Lacey, and their younger brother Tony. She was married with two sons when she suddenly passed away.

Lacey Chabert Has Been Open About Her Grief After Losing Wendy

The “Party of Five” alum has shared her emotional grief journey with fans through throwback photos and memories of Wendy. Two months after Wendy’s death, Chabert was brutally honest that her “heart was shattered” as she acknowledged the “shocking” loss still didn’t seem real.

Last year, Chabert posted a touching video to her older sister on what would have been her 50th birthday. Earlier this year, in the video, Chabert expressed how much Wendy is still so loved by her family and the hole in all their hearts since she died.

During an appearance on the “You Are Beautiful with Lawrence Zarian” podcast, Chabert spoke about Wendy and revealed the most challenging thing for her since her older sister passed away.

“It’s been the hardest thing to mourn, to watch my parents grieving their daughter, to watch my nephews grieving the loss of their beautiful mom, for me and my siblings to, you know, have lost their sister. You grieve on so many different levels and that’s something I never expected or understood,” she spilled.

Fans have been flooding Chabert with love every time she posts or speaks about her Wendy and losing her so suddenly.