It’s fitting that Hallmark star Lacey Chabert would wear what is being described as a “Belle gown” to the channel’s latest premiere. After all, it’s set in the Magic Kingdom.

The Main Street Mouse shared photos of Chabert’s gown, which you can see here as well as throughout this article. Chabert wore the gown to the premiere of the much-anticipated Hallmark movie, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Came True.” That movie premieres Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Chabert “may have stolen the show,” Main Street Mouse reported, calling her gown “magical.” According to that site, the gown inspired by Disney princess Belle.

Lacey Chabert Wore a Bridal Gown Covered With Roses in Homage to ‘Beauty & the Beast’

Getty Travis Van Winkle and Lacey Chabert attend the red-carpet premiere event of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True at the AMC Dine-In Theaters at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

The gown Chabert wore is actually a bridal gown. She “stepped out in the brand-new Belle-inspired platinum wedding gown from Allure Bridal,” reported Cinemablend.

That site described the “princess gown” as being “decorated with dozens of embroidered roses throughout the strapless scooped bodice and flowing skirt with ornate pickups.”

The roses are supposed to symbolize the “infamous enchanted rose” for Beauty and the Beast.

Photos show that the gown is largely white, but it’s festooned with applique roses on the bodice and down the skirt.

According to Fantasy Land News, the cast “rolled up in the Countdown to Christmas bus, walked the carpet for photos and interviews, watched the world premiere screening, then headed next door to a reception at Summer House on the Lake with holiday bites, drinks, a photo op, and a DJ.”

What’s the Plot of Lacey Chabert’s Disney Movie?

Getty Travis Van Winkle and Lacey Chabert.

The movie stars Chabert as Lindsey, who heads to Walt Disney World for Christmas with her family. While there, she realizes that she’s lodging next door to Philip, played by Travis Van Winkle. They went on a “disastrous first date,” according to Hallmark’s synopsis.

He’s also on a family trip. “As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance,” the Hallmark Channel says.

Chabert is a beloved figure in Hallmark world. “Lacey Chabert is one of the most beloved and recognizable faces in American entertainment–an actress whose warmth, versatility, and consistent connection with audiences have made her nothing short of iconic,” her Hallmark bio says. “She first came to wide attention as a series regular on the Golden Globe Award-winning Fox drama Party of Five, in which she starred for six seasons. She went on to achieve worldwide cultural recognition for her portrayal of Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic Mean Girls.”

She has starred in many Hallmark movies. “For the first time ever, Hallmark and Walt Disney World have teamed up for a holiday movie that shot on location at different locations at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida,” Hallmark says of the new movie.