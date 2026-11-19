Judging by the ratings, this year’s edition of Hallmark Channel‘s annual Countdown to Christmas has been a rousing success.

In fact, reported Forbes, more than 12 million viewers tuned in — and that was before Halloween.

There are a lot more Christmas movies still to come, including one that features fan-favorite Rachael Leigh Cook in not one but two different roles.

‘Double Booked for the Holidays’

In the upcoming Hallmark holiday rom-com, Cook plays identical twin sisters who could not be less similar.

“There’s only one thing identical twins, quiet and bookish Abigail (Cook) and globe-trotting event planner Charlie (Cook), agree on is that this first Christmas without their mom will be difficult,” notes the synopsis for the film.

“When they unexpectedly get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye, they jump at the opportunity,” the synopsis continues.

“Abigail is particularly excited, given the town’s role as the backdrop of the bestselling ‘Winterton Chronicles,’ her all-time favorite Regency holiday romances. Upon arrival, Abigail dives into setting up the bookshop’s window display with help from the friendly next-door barista, Tom (Owain Yeoman), who is also a fan of the Winterton Chronicles. Meanwhile, Charlie meets the dashing Lord Rhys (Stephen Hagan), the great-nephew of Evelyn Calon, who wrote the book series,” adds the synopsis.

“Abigail is charmed by a series of thoughtful Christmas ornaments she assumes are from Rhys (but are actually from Tom), while Charlie and Rhys grow closer as they help plan the Winterton Ball at Rhys’ castle. Mistaken identities lead to a series of merry mix-ups as Rhys and Tom woo the sisters, unaware they are twins. On the night of the ball, however, the sisters’ double secret is discovered. As the truth is unwrapped, the crisscrossed lovers discover that the perfect holiday happy ending isn’t always by the book,” the synopsis concludes.

A Hallmark Channel Staple

Hallmark Rachael Leigh Cook stars in Hallmark Channel’s “Double Booked for the Holidays”

Cook has become a Hallmark Channel movie veteran in recent years, having starred in about a dozen of them (ranging from her first, 2016’s “Summer Love,” to this year’s “Caught By Love.”

As the actress explained in a recent interview with Decider, she’s not just a Hallmark star, she’s also a fan.

“I think there’s something about having a genuine and fervent love for the genre that I’m just lucky has somehow aided in my ability to continue its traditions, and for people to know I’m just truly in it for the love of the game,” she said.

“I take our tropes very seriously, and I love them, and I just want to keep bringing fresh takes on them forward,” Cook continued.

“In terms of how I feel about where the rom-com is at now, the cellphone posed a lot of problems for the rom-com. That’s been an interesting turn. I think we’re at a place where people need and love them unapologetically more than ever, and I really feel like they are truly their own ecosystem. I don’t think that people are going to max out on wanting to see love be found and experienced, and I think that the future of the rom-com is bright,” she added..

“Double Booked for the Holidays” debuts Sunday, November 22 on Hallmark Channel.