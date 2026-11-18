When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 19. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “An Unexpected Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “An Unexpected Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): A speech writer makes a deal with his ex-girlfriend to pretend they’re a couple to save his family’s Christmas. It’s not long before both the ruse and their feelings catch up with them.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.

“An Unexpected Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2021.

‘Hope at Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Hope at Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Hope at Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Recently divorced Sydney and her daughter Rayanne are seeking a fresh start and begin by visiting Hopewell, the small town in North Carolina where Sydney spent holidays with her grandparents as a young girl. Initially they’re only there to sell the house she inherited, Sydney and Rayanne are embraced by the town in ways that only fate and the magic of Christmas can explain, and Sydney soon finds herself hopelessly smitten by Mac, an elementary schoolteacher, fill-in Santa, and the very definition of “a good man.”

Starring Scottie Thompson and Ryan Paevey.

“Hope at Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 20, 2018.

‘Holiday Road’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Road” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Road” (per the Hallmark Channel): When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O’Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Hong Kong (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

Starring Sara Canning and Warren Christie.

“Holiday Road” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 24, 2023.

‘My Christmas Family Tree’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Family Tree” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Family Tree” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.

Starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper.

“My Christmas Family Tree” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2021.

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Coyote Creek Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Coyote Creek Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): While throwing a “Christmas Around the World” party at her family’s inn, an event planner discovers Christmas magic with a charming father-son duo whose presence brings about tension and joy.

Starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.

“Coyote Creek Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2021.

‘Holiday Hearts’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Holiday Hearts” (per Hallmark Mystery): While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. While finding their Christmas spirit, will there be some romance along the way?

Stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.

“Holiday Hearts” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 23, 2019.

‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” (per the Hallmark Channel): Shop owner Alice Chapman (Alicia Witt) is nervous to meet her future in-laws at Christmas, especially because she is arriving ahead of her new fiancé, Will Mitchum (Scott Gibson). Alice’s trip becomes more stressful when her luggage is lost and her phone is damaged, leaving her no way to find Will’s family! As fate would have it, she meets her future brother-in-law, Matt Mitchum (Mark Wiebe), at baggage claim and is happy to get a ride home with him. As Alice meets Matt’s doting family, mom Penny (Susan Hogan), dad Joe (Richard Fitzpatrick) and Grandpa Charles (Lawrence Dane), she falls in love with their festive holiday traditions and warm welcome to their home. And when unexpected romance comes calling as Christmas approaches, Alice must decide if her “Merry Mix-Up” will actually turn out to be her destiny.

“A Very Merry Mix-Up” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2013.

Check out the official preview for “On the 12th Date of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

“On the 12th Date of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2020.

‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” below:

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The official synopsis for “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” (per Hallmark Mystery): Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres.

“Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2023.

‘Merry Memories’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry Memories” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry Memories” (per the Hallmark Channel): Michaela (Lindura) is a rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas. When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), whose creativity clashes with her need for preciseness and control. As they set out to capture festive moments for the scrapbook unexpected mishaps turn into meaningful traditions – and sparks begin to fly. Through Danny’s project, Michaela learns to embrace imperfection and open her heart, while Bryan rethinks his future as a traveling substitute teacher.

Starring Lindura and Brendan Morgan.

“Merry Memories” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2026.

‘Christmas by Starlight’ – 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas by Starlight” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas by Starlight” (per the Hallmark Channel): When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas by Starlight” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2020.

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ – 11 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Snowbound for the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Snowbound for the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 18, 2026.