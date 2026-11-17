The Hallmark Channel has filmed its first movie at Disney World, and now details are leaking out about the set.

The movie is called Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. The movie set features “several locations across the resort that fans will recognize, as well as the iconic holiday decor of the season,” according to the site Mickey Visit. The movie will air on Saturday, November 28, at 8/7 c on Hallmark Channel.

For starters, the movie prominently features the Cinderella Wishing Well at Disney World. Fans may have not noticed that before. Where is it? “The wishing well is located on the path between the Merida meet and greet and the castle,” according to Touring Plans. A plaque on the wishing well says, “Your wishes will help the Dreams of Children come true.”

The Trailer for the Disney World Hallmark Movie Provides Additional Details

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Which other Disney World locations will be featured in the new movie? The trailer gave away other set details. It reveals that the characters will visit “Main Street U.S.A., Cinderella Castle, the Snow White Wishing Well, the Jingle Cruise (the holiday version of the Jungle Cruise), EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT,” according to Mickey Visit.

“One glance also shows the couple from the film dancing at Biergarten restaurant in EPCOT!” continued the site.

What’s the plot of the movie? “Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip,” the Hallmark website says.

“As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance,” the site says.

Disney World & Hallmark Fans Are Excited for the Crossover Movie

Getty Lacey Chabert

Fans are excited for the new movie.

“I don’t think I have ever been more excited about a Hallmark film than this one,” one fan wrote on the YouTube trailer. “Me personally, I just want to see the Disney stuff on the tv, like 90s tgif all over again baby,” wrote another person.

“Since Lacey Chabert is in the movie, you know it’s going to be great. truly a great actress she is and Lacey always does a good job with her characters in these Hallmark movies,” another fan wrote.