Chad Lowe Honors Daughter Fiona on What Would Have Been Her 14th Birthday, Weeks After Her Passing

Chad Lowe is remembering his beloved daughter, Fiona Lowe, on what would have been her 14th birthday, sharing a photograph that captures her love of dancing.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actor, 58, posted the picture from one of Fiona’s ballet performances on Sunday, November 15, nearly seven weeks after she died at 13.

He accompanied it with an emotional message about how much his family misses her.

Chad Lowe Honors Late Daughter Fiona on Her 14th Birthday

Lowe, 58, posted the photograph on Instagram with a deeply personal message.

“With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would’ve been her 14th birthday,” the actor wrote.

He also expressed how difficult her absence has been for the family, adding, “Our love is eternal.”

Chad thanked friends and loved ones for the encouragement and prayers they have offered since Fiona’s death.

The post drew messages from several of the actor’s longtime friends and Hollywood colleagues.

Fiona Lowe’s Sister Mabel Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute

Fiona’s older sister, Mabel Lowe, also remembered her with photographs of their childhood together.

Mabel, 17, shared an Instagram Story featuring Fiona holding a “Harry Potter” poster with a picture of Alan Rickman as Severus Snape.

“Happy birthday, Fiona,” she wrote. “I miss you.”

She followed the message with additional memories, including a photograph of the sisters wearing cowboy hats and another showing them holding hands when they were younger.

Mabel also posted a more recent mirror selfie of the two together. The photographs offered glimpses of the sisters’ relationship, from their early childhood through their teenage years.

Mabel had previously shared a tribute to Fiona shortly after her death, promising to keep her sister’s memory alive.

Hollywood Stars Send Love to Chad Lowe and His Family

Getty Actor Chad Lowe, Kim Lowe, and daughters Fiona Lowe (top) and Mabel Lowe attend Children Mending Hearts’ 7th Annual Fundraiser, Presented By Material Girl and Michael, on June 14, 2015, in Malibu, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Children Mending Hearts)

Several celebrities offered their condolences beneath Chad’s birthday tribute.

Lucy Hale, who worked with the actor on “Pretty Little Liars,” wrote, “Love you so much Chad.”

“Little House on the Prairie” actress Melissa Gilbert also sent her love.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jessica Capshaw were among those who reached out.

Capshaw shared a particularly heartfelt message acknowledging the family’s grief and reminding them that others were thinking of Fiona.

Chad’s nephew, actor John Owen Lowe, also responded with a message of support.

Chad Lowe and His Family Remember Fiona After Her Death

Chad and his wife, Kim Painter, announced their daughter’s death on Tuesday, September 29.

According to L. A Times, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled Fiona’s death a suicide.

In their original statement to People, the family remembered Fiona as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

They also spoke about the affection she received from her sisters and the happiness she brought to their family.

Chad and Kim are also parents to Mabel and their youngest daughter, Nixie, 10. The family requested privacy as they grieved, while expressing appreciation for the support they had received.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or experiencing emotional distress, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States. Free, confidential support is available 24 hours a day.