Spend Tomorrow Watching 12 Sweet Christmas Romances on Hallmark Channel — Nov. 15

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 15. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.

“Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2018.

‘Christmas with the Darlings’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas with the Darlings” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas with the Darlings” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an assistant gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the charming, younger brother of her wealthy boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas.

Stars Katrina Law, Carlo Marks and Steve Bacic.

“Christmas with the Darlings” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2020.

‘Sugarplummed’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Sugarplummed” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sugarplummed” (per the Hallmark Channel): Emily (Lawson) has always dreamed of creating the perfect Christmas, meticulously planning every detail year after year, only to feel like she’s falling short. Hoping to bring her family closer together, she makes a wish for a holiday as picture-perfect as the ones she sees in a made-for-TV holiday movie. To her shock, Sugarplum (Parrish), the film’s relentlessly optimistic main character, magically steps off the screen to make Emily’s wish come true — whether she’s ready for it or not. As Sugarplum applies her movie-world rules to real life, Emily gets caught up in the possibility of finally achieving the flawless family Christmas. But when Sugarplum’s magical fixes start to backfire one by one, Emily begins to question what an ideal holiday really is. With time running out, Emily and Sugarplum find themselves on a heartwarming adventure – one that might just amount to an entirely different kind of Christmastime perfection.

Starring Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish.

“Sugarplummed” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2024.

‘Oy to the World!’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Oy to the World!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Oy to the World!” (per the Hallmark Channel): When water lines break at Temple Beth Am, it leaves its members in need of a place to celebrate Hanukkah. Across the street, St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church is quick to open its doors and offer shared space for the holidays. With the last night of Hanukkah and Christmas Eve falling on the same day this year – something that rarely happens – the reverend and rabbi choose to offer a joint service for their congregations. But that means Nikki Roberts (D’Orsay), St. Joseph’s youth choir director, must team up with Jake Cohen (Epstein), the substitute youth choir director from Temple Beth Am, and put on a single music program. These two are old high school rivals and together, they’re ready to compete for the top prize. That’s not helping matters at a time when partnership matters most. To lead a successful fundraising effort for the temple, Nikki and Jake have to put aside their differences and learn how to work together. In doing so, they discover teamwork can move mountains and open hearts, including their own. On their big night, Nikki and Jake find a way to unite people through the power of song and prove that coming together is the best way for everyone to celebrate the holiday season.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Jake Epstein.

“Oy to the World!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 14, 2025.

‘Merry & Bright’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry & Bright” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry & Bright” (per the Hallmark Channel): The story begins when Cate (Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality, he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright’s operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the business and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.

Starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker.

“Merry & Bright” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2019.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Brendan Penny.

“Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2026.

‘A Make or Break Holiday’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Make or Break Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Make or Break Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Liv and Daniel are hosting their families for the first time this Christmas and stress is at an all-time high. When unspoken irritations within their relationship finally reach a boiling point, Liv and Daniel find themselves at odds and decide they need to take a break from each other. However, relaying this news to their families will most certainly ruin Christmas, so they decide to move forward with their original plans and will pretend to be a happy couple while everyone is under one roof. As they navigate the complexities of their respective families and work together to create a holiday celebration they’ll all remember, Liv and Daniel begin to rediscover what they love about each other and may not have to pretend much longer.

Starring Hunter King and Evan Roderick.

“A Make or Break Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 20, 2025.

‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (per the Hallmark Channel): Jennifer Cullen (Brooke Burns) is a single, working mom who has become somewhat of a Scrooge when it comes to the Holiday season. Even her six-year-old son Brian is having trouble believing in Santa Claus. When Jen’s Uncle Ralph (Henry Winkler), a retired police officer, comes to visit for Christmas, he brings along a new friend, a nomad and Jack-of-all-trades named Morgan Derby (Warren Christie). The two met on a flight, and Morgan’s plans to continue on to Denver are cancelled when he finds out the city is completely snowed in. Jen is wary of the stranger, but at Ralph’s request, agrees to let him stay the night. She warms up to Morgan, especially when she sees how he interacts with Brian. Uncle Ralph approves of Morgan, too, but Jen’s boyfriend Richard isn’t nearly as receptive. Meanwhile, Morgan has started to really like Jen, but if she can’t manage to make Christmas about anything more than business, Morgan will be on his way to Denver, and she’ll have missed the opportunity that was right in front of her. Uncle Ralph has done what he can to keep Morgan around, but it’s going to take something more than that to get him penciled into Jen’s long-term plans. Jen just needs to learn “how to do Christmas,” and it turns out Morgan is the perfect one to teach her.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2008.

‘Forgotten Holiday’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Forgotten Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Forgotten Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

Starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing.

“Forgotten Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2026.

‘The Nights Before Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Nights Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Nights Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York Citythat previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Evescontinue torepeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day –hopefully with Chloe by his side.

Starring Tyler Hynes and Laci J. Mailey.

“The Nights Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 14, 2026.

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury.She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspiredseries of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha and Jennifer Robertson.

“Mistletoe and Mimosas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2026.

‘Tidings for the Season’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Tidings for the Season” below:

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The official synopsis for “Tidings for the Season” (per the Hallmark Channel): Adam Kade (Britt) is the serious face on the local news. His life takes an unexpected turn in early December when he meets Robbie (Lewis), a 10-year-old who is Adam’s biggest fan. Robbie has an important request: He wants his favorite newscaster to talk about more than just what’s going wrong in the world. How about reporting on the good stories too? Adam is ambitious and wants to move up in the world, but he takes this question to heart as the holidays approach. He discovers Robbie’s mom, Lucy (Mowry-Housley), is a single parent working hard to take care of her son. The last thing she needs is anything complicating a very busy schedule, including Adam. As new friendships form and Adam gains a healthy perspective, his reporting changes. He starts covering feel-good stories about hometown heroes during the holidays. A romance develops between Adam and Lucy, and Lucy lets go of always being so self-reliant as she and Adam draw close. But when Adam’s reporting leads to bigger opportunities, he must decide what matters most this holiday season – the bigger job he has been longing for or his newfound community, including the love of a boy who thinks of Adam as his hero.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, B.J. Britt and Elijah-Justus Lewis.

“Tidings for the Season” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2025.