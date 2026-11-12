Danica McKellar Explains Why Her Exit From Hallmark Channel ‘Didn’t Feel Like I Left’

Fans of Hallmark Channel may have noticed that several stars who became staples in Christmas movies and seasonal rom-coms have jumped ship to star in similar movies for rival channel Great American Family.

That exodus began when former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott exited and took the reins at Great American Media, enticing longtime Hallmark veteran Candace Cameron Bure to join him — not just as the star and producer of movies, but also to oversee and develop content as the chief content officer.

When Bure left Hallmark, she sparked an exodus of actors who followed her to GAF, including Danica McKellar.

She Cherishes the ‘Creative Freedom’

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While fans may be left somewhat confused by the situation, McKellar gave a recent interview to Pause Rewind explaining that she didn’t necessarily exit Hallmark as much as stay true to her longtime relationship with Abbott.

“My transition from Hallmark to Great American Family, and that was with Bill Abbott,” she said. “He ran Hallmark Channel forever and then he started this new channel.”

Addressing fans’ questions of “why’d you leave home?” she explained, “I don’t feel like I left. I feel like I stayed with the person. And he has just given me so much more creative freedom.”

That freedom, she explained, has allowed her to take control of her projects like never before, allowing her to be an active participant on both sides of the camera.

“Last year’s Christmas movie I actually wrote the script,” she said, referring to the 2025 GAF movie “Have We Met This Christmas?”

“I wrote the script itself with someone else as well, but it’s like, just having the seed of an idea … last year it was that amnesia I get. And I’d always wanted to play a character who gets amnesia, which is why I wrote the story. So much fun, waking up and not knowing who you are,” McKellar added.

“So yeah, it’s been great to have that kind of involvement throughout,” she said.

A Double Shot of Christmas

McKellar’s positivity toward Abbott and GAF is reflected in the fact that this year she’s starring in not one Christmas movie for the channel, but two.

The first of those to arrive is “The Christmas Yes List,” which debuts Thursday, November 12 on Pureflix before airing on Great American Family on Saturday, November 14 (and will also stream on GFAM+).

That will be followed later this month by “The Greatest Christmas Gift,” which debuts on Friday, November 27 on Great American Pure Flix, before airing Sunday, November 29 on Great American Family and GFAM+

In a statement accompanying the movies, Abbott enthused about McKellar and her status on GAF.

“Danica McKellar has become one of the most cherished, trusted stars of Great American Christmas because audiences know the stories she tells will leave them encouraged, uplifted, and inspired,” said Abbott.

Added Abbott: “Danica McKellar has a remarkable ability to bring intelligence, heart, and authenticity to every character she portrays, making audiences instantly connect with her journey.”





