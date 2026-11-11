Your Christmas Movie Marathon Continues With 12 Hallmark Holiday Romances Airing Tomorrow — Nov. 12

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 12. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas on Duty’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas on Duty” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas on Duty” (per the Hallmark Channel): Blair and Josh have been bitter rivals ever since they trained together at The Basic School in Quantico, where they were both at the top of the class, competing to be number one. After graduation, Blair got Josh’s dream job, and they haven’t spoken since. Three years later, their paths cross unexpectedly at the base holiday party, where the two get into an argument and cause a scene. As punishment, Blair and Josh are both assigned to Christmas Duty, where they’ll work through the Yuletide together…for 24 hours straight. They plan to stay away from each other, but when a snowstorm prevents all the Christmas presents from being delivered to base, they are forced to team up for a special mission…to save Christmas.

Starring Janel Parrish and Parker Young.

“Christmas on Duty” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2025.

‘Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Cara faces a bittersweet Christmas since her mother’s passing. Flying to Oklahoma, she meets country singer Heath, facing a tough holiday too since his father’s death. He doesn’t acknowledge his fame, so Cara feels duped when two attractive women rush him. As weather keeps thwarting their way, Cara and Heath share their losses, and as they head toward their separate Christmases, they grow close. But when Cara sees a tabloid linking Heath with a model, and he unwittingly offends her dad by offering financial help, it looks like it might take a Christmas miracle for this couple to find harmony.

Starring Megan Park and Josh Henderson.

“Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 15, 2018.

‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” below:

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The official synopsis for “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” (per the Hallmark Channel): As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ellen Travolta, Melissa Peterman, Seth Morris, and Jennifer Aspen.

“Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2023.

‘Christmas at Grand Valley’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at Grand Valley” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at Grand Valley” (per Hallmark Mystery): Burned out from the hubbub of the Chicago gallery world, artist Kelly returns home to the picturesque Grand Valley just in time for Christmas. Maybe her favorite town’s shining season will reinvigorate her love of art and guide her down her next path. Leo, businessman and all-star dad to his children, struggles to balance his time this holiday season. When he is assigned to review a hotel in Grand Valley for its value, he sees this as the perfect opportunity for a Christmas family vacation. It isn’t long until Kelly and Leo’s worlds collide. As Kelly re-experiences her favorite Grand Valley traditions with Leo and his children, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art.

Starring Danica McKellar and Brennan Elliott.

“Christmas at Grand Valley” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2018.

‘It’s Christmas, Eve’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “It’s Christmas, Eve” below:

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The official synopsis for “It’s Christmas, Eve” (per the Hallmark Channel): As interim school superintendent Eve trims budgets, and now she’s in her hometown where it’s personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, who’s created a website for donations directly to save the Arts program. Launched during the tree lighting ceremony, where Liam’s students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the Universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas.

Starring LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hynes.

“It’s Christmas, Eve” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2018.

‘Believe in Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Believe in Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Believe in Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Beatrice reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she’s skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan, she begins to question what’s real and what’s part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings.

Starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon.

“Believe in Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024.

‘My Christmas Dream’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Dream” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Dream” (per the Hallmark Channel): Christina, the manager of McDougal’s flagship department store, is determined to land the manager position for their new Paris location. She sets out to impress Victoria, the store’s owner, by creating the best holiday display in McDougal’s history. Fresh out of inspiration despite assuring Victoria otherwise, Christina turns to a recently-fired store employee who also happens to be a talented artist and single dad to his young son.

Stars Danica McKellar, Deidre Hall and David Haydn-Jones.

“My Christmas Dream” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2016.

‘Rocky Mountain Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Rocky Mountain Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Rocky Mountain Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Sarah Davis heads to her uncle’s struggling ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a recent breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, an entitled Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. As Sarah and Graham start to bond, Sarah may get more for Christmas than she bargained for.

Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth, and Treat Williams.

“Rocky Mountain Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 22, 2017.

‘Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle” below:

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The official synopsis for “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle” (per Hallmark Mystery): Single mom Maggie is trying to maintain the balance of being devoted to son Jordan while having a career. Jordan needs help at school and meets Casey, a tutor. They quickly bond, and Casey becomes more like a father figure. What he wishes most, however, is for his mom to find happiness and love again at Christmas. With the help of faith and fate, Maggie discovers anything is possible.

Stars Jill Wagner, Luke Macfarlane.

“Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 10, 2017.

‘Who’s Coming for Christmas?’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” below:

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The official synopsis for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” (per the Hallmark Channel): Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time. Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan). Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.

Starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy and Mila Morgan.

“Who’s Coming for Christmas?” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2026.

‘The Christmas Secret’ – 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Secret” (per Hallmark Mystery): Christine Eisley’s life is coming undone. She’s been fired from her job, evicted from her home and her ex-husband is taking her to court for custody of their children. To make matters worse, she’s misplaced a very special family heirloom, a star-shaped locket handed down from her father, who disappeared from her life when she was a young girl. But things seem to be looking a little brighter for Christine when she lands a new job working with a gregarious bakery owner and a holiday romance begins to blossom with Jason, the handsome grandson of a sweet couple who own a popular local store. As she uncovers a long-standing family secret, Christine’s luck might be starting to turn, bringing her good fortune and true love just in time for Christmas.



Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and John Reardon.

“The Christmas Secret” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 7, 2014.

‘Following Yonder Star’ – 11 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Following Yonder Star” below:

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The official synopsis for “Following Yonder Star” (per the Hallmark Channel): Abby Marshall, once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire, who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

“Following Yonder Star” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 15, 2024.