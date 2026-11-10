Alison Sweeney Gives ‘Sneak Peek’ at Christmas Movie With Ashley Williams

Hallmark fan favorites Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams are teaming up for their first Christmas movie, premiering later this month. Last year Williams and Sweeney starred in “To Barcelona, With Love” and “To Barcelona, Forever,” but “Miles to Christmas” marks their first holiday flick together. Sweeney recently teased the movie in more ways than one to get fans excited for her and Williams’ on-screen reunion.

Alison Sweeney Gives Insight Into Her Christmas Movie With Ashley Williams

The actress opened up about her movie with Williams during an interview with her friend Victor Webster on her new podcast, Between Takes with Ali Sweeney. They were talking about what’s next in their careers, and Sweeney shared she was ready to take on different roles than she has played before, which led her to tease “Miles to Christmas.”

“I can sneak peek maybe a little hint. Ashley Williams and I did a Christmas movie together that is airing in November, and I played a different character from the role I normally kind of play. Where I played the kooky, quirky, weird friend who’s slightly annoying and like kind of all over the place,” she spilled.

Sweeney shared that it’s almost like she and Williams switched places, stating she plays a character like Williams in real life, while Williams plays a character that is more like Sweeney in real life.

“At one point in the middle of filming, Ashley and I looked at each other, and we realized like we were really just doing impressions of each other. It is so funny because I was like, okay, just read it to me one time, just say it for me. ‘How would you say it? And then you really get the rhythm of it. But to be honest, I was nervous. I was scared to do that role. Um, because it’s bold and different and not my comfort zone and that was really, really fun for me,” Sweeney expressed.

When news broke last summer that Williams and Sweeney would be back on the small screen together, the women couldn’t contain their excitement. They danced their hearts out, revealing that “Miles to Christmas” is a different kind of Hallmark Christmas movie. Williams called it a dream to be part of the project with her good friend.

What Else Did Alison Sweeney Say About ‘Miles to Christmas’?

Taking to Instagram, the “Days of Our Lives” star shared a photo from “Miles to Christmas” and introduced fans to her character Joanne. It’s smiles all around for Sweeney in the photo, which means Jo must be having a good time.

“Meet Joanne. But all her friends call her Jo. She loves everything about Christmas including the holiday chaos that is making it harder to get home for Christmas this year. I am super excited for you all to meet this delightfully upbeat Christmas-cheerleader in Miles to Christmas. It premieres Sunday, November 29 at 8/7c on @HallmarkChannel, streaming the next day on @HallmarkPlus,” she wrote as the caption.

The synopsis for “Miles to Christmas” reads, “When a severe winter storm disrupts travel plans from Chicago to Tennessee, a straight-laced corporate executive named Cassidy Fields (Ashley Williams) is forced to hitch a ride in an 18-wheeler with free-spirited Jo Woods (Alison Sweeney) and her trucker brother, Chase (Lund). Along the chaotic journey home, romantic sparks fly between Cassidy and Chase.”

“Miles to Christmas” premieres on Sunday, November 29 at 8/7c on Hallmark.