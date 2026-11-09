Hallmark’s Benjamin Ayres, Paul Campbell, & Wes Brown Announce New Project ‘It’s Happening’

Hallmark hunks Wes Brown, Benjamin Ayres, and Paul Campbell have a new project coming out, and fans won’t have to wait too much longer for it. The three actors aren’t starring in a Christmas movie together, or even a regular movie for Hallmark. What they are doing is taking on a different kind of role and project that is dropping in over the next couple of days.

Hallmark’s Paul Campbell, Wes Brown, and Benjamin Ayres Announce New Project

The three men are taking on the podcast world with their new podcast, The Mr. Nice Guys. Brown, Campbell, and Ayres teased the podcast a couple of weeks ago but have officially revealed its premiere date.

In a video, the men are talking on Zoom and joking about how they think they’ve gone official with their podcast. The banter is off the charts in the footage as they pat each other on the back for finally making this project happen. There were virtual high-fives with the men, revealing it was a long time coming to the premiere date.

“Three guys. One podcast. Absolutely no idea what we’re doing. THE MR. NICE GUYS premieres Thursday, November 12, with TWO episodes. 9 AM Pacific / Noon Eastern. Watch. Listen. Subscribe. TheMrNiceGuys.com — link in bio. #TheMrNiceGuys 🎶 @roddyc,” read the caption on the social media share.

On the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, Nikki DeLoach and Jonathan Bennett helped Campbell, Ayres and Brown introduce the project. The men were dressed in baseball-like jerseys that read “The Mr. Nice Guys.”

Two weeks later, the guys are dropping two episodes of the podcast. The actors are getting a slew of support on the project from some of their Hallmark family.

“So proud of you guys!! ❤️,” wrote DeLoach in the comments section of the podcast premiere date announcement post. Daniel Lissing stated, “Let’s gooooo!!! 🔥🔥 congratulations guys!!”, while Taylor Cole left emojis to express her thoughts.

What Have the Hallmark Hunks Said About Their Podcast?

In October, the three men used social media to share a video chat where they hilariously discussed the podcast. Campbell and Ayres joked about how they couldn’t believe they were finally making the podcast happen. Then the guys revealed they didn’t have a name or really a concept yet.

Campbell suggested they come up with a title before and go from there. Some of the vetoed names included “The Hat and Glasses Pod, The Cool Gentlemen, Guy Talk, Talk Time with the Boys, Fella Time, Two and a Half Canadians and Three Guys Chatterooney.” At a loss for a name, they went back to debating themes.

Parenting, lifestyle, movie mishaps, and UFO topics were all on the table. Campbell went on a rant, basically saying they were going to talk about anything they wanted, prompting Brown to chime in, “And whatever you guys suggest.”

Then, Campbell reminded fans, “We’re not just smiley hunks. We’re nice guys,” and a podcast name was created. Ayres loved the sentiment, insisting it was a good name.

“We’re gonna do a podcast. Let’s do it. We’re called the Mr. Nice Guys. We’re coming soon,” Ayres declared in the social media share.

Brown, Ayes, and Campbell aren’t the only Hallmark fan favorites taking on a podcast venture. Ali Sweeney recently announced her own podcast and revealed her first two guests.