Jonathan Bennett Celebrates ‘My Hallmark Hunk’ In Touching Cruise Moment

Hallmark fan favorite Jonathan Bennett just gave a shoutout to one of his favorite hunks during the network’s annual Christmas Cruise. Several Hallmark stars joined Bennette for the event, but one man got a special shoutout for a very touching reason.

Jonathan Bennett Gushes Over ‘My Hallmark Hunk’

During the Holly Jolly Pajama Party on the cruise, Bennett was on stage being his fun and playful self when he took a moment to mark a very special occasion. Dressed in a silk pajama top and shorts, Bennett gave a sweet speech to honor his anniversary with his husband, Jaymes Vaughan.

“All of us want to find out Hallmark hunk, right? Make some noise, you want to find your own Hallmark hunk, or you dream of your Hallmark hunk,” he asked, which had the audience roaring in applause.

Bennett went on to add, “So ten years ago today I met my Hallmark hunk that swept me off my feet, helped me believe in love again, and made me feel safe and loved, and his name is Jaymes Vaughan, and he’s gonna come to the stage and sing a couple of Christmas songs. So please welcome my husband, Jaymes Vaughan.”

Soon, Vaughan joined Bennett on stage, where he wished his hubby a happy ten years, and they shared a loving embrace. Before Vaughan could sing, though, there was another surprise for the happy couple.

Nikki DeLoach summoned Brendan Penny to the stage. Penny had a cake to celebrate Bennett and Vaughan’s anniversary, and admitted he originally wanted one big enough to jump out of for the special occasion. It didn’t happen, but Penny did make it clear to Vaughan and Bennett that they are so loved by their Hallmark family.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan Relationship Timeline

The “General Hospital” star and his husband met because of another show. In 2016, when Bennett took over as host of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” he did an interview with Vaughan on the news program Celebrity Page.

They began dating shortly after meeting, and in 2020, they got engaged. Benett and Vaughan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico in 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

“We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect,” Bennett told People magazine of their wedding day.

For Vaughan, marrying Bennett was also a childhood dream come true. Speaking about their wedding to Out Traveler in 2023, Vaughan gushed over his husband, saying, “Jonathan showed up in my life and changed it for the better.”

The two men love to feature each other on social media, not just to show love. They share their lives and also enjoy a little trolling of each other. In fact, when Bennett hit the gym to prepare for his shirtless scenes on “General Hospital,” Vaughan had fun at his husband’s expense.