Daniel Lissing Reveals 5 Things You May Not Know About Him — ‘I Didn’t Even Know This About Myself’

Fans may be aware that Janel Parrish recently shared photos of Daniel Lissing in an emergency room, cuddling in bed and more. Of course, that was in anticipation of their new Hallmark movie “Forgotten Holiday,” which premiered this weekend.

After indulging in the seasonal story, it’s totally understandable if you’re now interested in finding out more about the movie’s leading man. Fortunately, he’s offered fans five tidbits of info that you might not have known about him. One is rather surprising, one is absolutely adorable and the others are simply charming.

Did You Know These Facts About Daniel?

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“Hi, my name’s Daniel Lissing,” the star said in a new video shared on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+’s YouTube channels. He then added, “Five things you don’t know about me.”

Getting off to an arguably surprising start, he says, “I’m a terrible surfer, even though I grew up on the beaches of Sydney and was in the water every single day.”

Not dwelling on that too long, he quickly moves on to other facts about himself, telling those who are watching, “I’m actually a good cook these days. I couldn’t say that before. I didn’t even know this about myself, so there’s no way you would’ve known. I’m getting there now. I’m getting there to a point where I’m like, ‘I’d buy this at a restaurant.'”

While that fact is intriguing to anyone who enjoys a good meal and who would gladly dine on one made by Lissing, the next fact is adorable.

“I might be one of the best doggy daddies in the world,” he states. “The fact that he’s not on set with me is probably a good thing, ’cause I really… I’m, I’m, I’m a bit, like, possessive with my little puppy, Oscar. Yeah, I’m in love.”

Another “thing that you might not know about” Lissing is the fact that, as he says, “My grandmother taught me, um, healing, hands-on healing.”

He emphasizes his point by holding up the very hands that he uses to perform his healing.

But wait! Let’s backtrack a little, because we’re quite interested in the second fact that Lissing shared. He explained, “I can sing a little bit and play guitar a little bit. I’m all right. Not great.”

How true is that? Because a voice can be heard offscreen saying, “He’s very good.”

The camera then pans to the side, and we can see Parrish sitting in a chair, saying again, “He’s very good.”

And that’s not all. Lissing can also throw dancing into the mix. Just take a look at his smooth moves below!

See Daniel and Janel’s Swoon-Worthy Dance

Now we know that although Lissing can’t surf, he can cook, play guitar and sing. We also know that he can dance… at least, a little. He made that clear during a rather romantic scene in “Forgotten Holiday” that shows him taking Parrish in his arms (see above).

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you’ll surely be intrigued to find out what the story is about.

“Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year,” the Hallmark Channel explains. “When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house, he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas.”

At a doctor’s suggestion, “Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays.” However, she worries that if he remembers what happened between them right before the accident, she might end up “losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.”