Grab Your Hot Cocoa & Get Ready for 12 Cozy Christmas Movies on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — Oct. 23

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 23. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Five More Minutes’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Five More Minutes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Five More Minutes” (per Hallmark Mystery): Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, “Five More Minutes,” a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones.

“Five More Minutes” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 20, 2021.

‘She’s Making a List’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “She’s Making a List” below:

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The official synopsis for “She’s Making a List” (per the Hallmark Channel): Falling on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list used to be a call made by Santa and his elves. But with the number of kids worldwide skyrocketing, Santa has outsourced the job to the Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm that has cornered the market on determining a child’s niceness thanks to an airtight formula. As a top inspector with the group, it’s Isabel’s (Chabert) job to make the tough calls, by assessing the children on her list and assigning a verdict. When she is tasked with evaluating a mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason (Walker), and begins to question the rigid rules of her job. As Christmas approaches, Isabel must choose between following the holiday algorithm or following her heart.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker.

“She’s Making a List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 6, 2025.

‘The Santa Summit’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Santa Summit” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Santa Summit” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink, and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin, a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam, but doesn’t get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration, and a sea of Santas, they all find what they’re looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strengthened bond of friendship.

Starring Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

“The Santa Summit” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2023.

‘My Christmas Dream’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Dream” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Dream” (per the Hallmark Channel): Christina, the manager of McDougal’s flagship department store, is determined to land the manager position for their new Paris location. She sets out to impress Victoria, the store’s owner, by creating the best holiday display in McDougal’s history. Fresh out of inspiration despite assuring Victoria otherwise, Christina turns to a recently-fired store employee who also happens to be a talented artist and single dad to his young son.

Stars Danica McKellar, Deidre Hall and David Haydn-Jones.

“My Christmas Dream” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2016.

‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (per Hallmark Mystery): The film centers on Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, who clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

Starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 30, 2019.

‘Letters to Santa’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Letters to Santa” below:

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The official synopsis for “Letters to Santa” (per the Hallmark Channel): When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents to reunite.

Starring Katie Leclerc and Rafael de la Fuente.

“Letters to Santa” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 24, 2023.

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under Wraps” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under Wraps” (per the Hallmark Channel): Dr. Lauren Brunell (Bure) has her whole life planned out. As a third year surgery resident, she is counting on being accepted into a prestigious hospital fellowship to follow in the footsteps of her supportive father, Henry (Pine). But when those plans quickly fall apart, and Lauren is put on the wait list, she must take the only other opening available: a head doctor position in the small, remote town of Garland, Alaska. Convincing herself it is only temporary, Lauren moves to Garland where she is immediately charmed by Andy (O’Donnell), a handsome local who soon starts to show her the importance of living in the moment and enjoying her unexpected adventure. As Lauren excels as Garland’s trusted doctor, she warms up to the friendly town. But Andy’s father, Frank (Doyle-Murray), is hiding something from her in his top-secret shipping warehouse. Just as Lauren decides to get to the bottom of her suspicions, she receives news that will force her to make a life-changing decision, while knowing for certain that the Christmas season will never be the same.

“Christmas Under Wraps” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2014.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Biltmore Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Biltmore Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lucy Hardgrove (Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie, His Merry Wife! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. After shaking off the initial shock of this turn of events, Lucy embraces this as her chance to uncover the truth about the movie’s original ending. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“A Biltmore Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2023.

‘Small Town Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Small Town Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Small Town Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to the town of Springdale, the hometown of Emmett Turner, a young man she met over five years ago while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. Nell was hurt when Emmett stood her up for a dinner date and then disappeared from New York without any explanation. Back then, Emmett’s colorful, nostalgic anecdotes about Springdale inspired her to write the book that is shaping her life and especially her holiday season.

Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Ashley Newbrough.

“Small Town Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 16, 2018.

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Snowbound for the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Snowbound for the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 18, 2026.

‘Winter Wonderlanes’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Winter Wonderlanes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Winter Wonderlanes” (per the Hallmark Channel): Audrey Bell (Newbrough) is a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving to the news that her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley, Wonderlanes, will be sold. Audrey agrees to stay for one last festive season at Wonderlanes and decides to revive its iconic Winter Wonderlanes youth bowling tournament. To drum up publicity for the event, she reluctantly teams up with Jason Miller (Lo Presti), a local news reporter and her high school boyfriend. Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti.

“Winter Wonderlanes” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 23, 2026.

‘A Veteran’s Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Veteran’s Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Veteran’s Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris.

“A Veteran’s Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 11, 2018.