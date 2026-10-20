Cozy Up for a Day of Christmas Romance With 12 Festive Hallmark Movies Tomorrow — Oct. 21

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 21. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘All I Need for Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “All I Need for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “All I Need for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Maggie has been trying for years to break in as a singer/songwriter. Now faced with challenges of new apps and social media, Maggie fears she’s outdated and unable to compete in a tech-savvy world. While helping her parents on their farm at Christmastime, she meets Archer, an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone. Archer is developing large-scale apps and is a tech enthusiast. At first, Maggie blames him for all of her songwriting woes. To her surprise, he encourages her to get back in touch with music that really matters and write from the heart; tech can be used in a supportive role to help her achieve her dreams without replacing the art of songwriting. Archer is dealing with loss of family, and through her tight family bonds, Maggie helps Archer find ways of moving beyond years of family feuding. In this holiday romance, Maggie and Archer both discover there is merit in preserving the tried and true while making room for new ideas and methods to bring people together and help make dreams come true.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte.

“All I Need for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 12, 2024.

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Checkin’ It Twice” below:

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The official synopsis for “Checkin’ It Twice” (per the Hallmark Channel): A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

Starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry.

“Checkin’ It Twice” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 20, 2023.

‘Christmas Under the Lights’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under the Lights” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under the Lights” (per Hallmark Mystery): Emily (Hemmens) is always reluctant to return home to her family’s animal rescue ranch — but when her mother passes away, her brother Nick requests her help organizing the annual Christmas Carnival. When she arrives, she discovers Nick’s friend, Luke (Grazzini), staying at the ranch — and that Luke was once a successful artist who works with light. Though initially reluctant to collaborate, Emily and Luke work hard to pull off the best, most light-filled carnival the town has ever seen, a healing celebration of Emily’s mother’s legacy and the magic of Christmas — and along the way feel sparks of romance as radiant as the lights themselves.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini.

“Christmas Under the Lights” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 27, 2024.

‘Northpole: Open for Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Northpole: Open for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): When Mackenzie Reed inherits her beloved aunt’s once-majestic hotel, she decides the sensible thing to do is sell it before Christmas. But fixing up the rundown place while managing the hotel staff (including the handyman and his kids) and dealing with demanding guests is more challenging than she had anticipated. That’s when the magic of Christmas intervenes. Mackenzie gets some unexpected help as Clementine and a group of Elves arrive on a special mission from Santa to repair the hotel and at the same time help her to rediscover some hidden talents along with the true meaning of Christmas.

Starring Lori Loughlin, Dermot Mulroney, and Bailee Madison

“Northpole: Open for Christmas ” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 21, 2015.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.

Stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 9, 2022.

‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Maple Valley Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Maple Valley Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

Starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker.

“A Maple Valley Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 5, 2022.

‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” (per the Hallmark Channel): Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.

Starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills.

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 26, 2019.

‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle” (per the Hallmark Channel): After receiving a medical diagnosis before the holidays, Heather Krueger discovers she is in urgent need of a life-saving liver transplant. Facing incredible odds against finding a donor, she’s shocked when a stranger, Chris Dempsey, volunteers to donate half his liver to her. As Heather and Chris get to know one another and their families before and after the transplant, they form a deep connection and begin to wonder if the closeness they feel goes beyond the special connection between organ donor and recipient. The two must decide if Chris’s selfless act is the beginning of a beautiful, true love story.

Starring Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton, and Lolita Davidovich.

“Once Upon a Christmas Miracle” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 2, 2018.

‘Long Lost Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Long Lost Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Long Lost Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

“Long Lost Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 19, 2022.

‘A Royal Montana Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Montana Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Montana Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Overwhelmed by her royal duties during the Christmas season, Princess Victoria of Zelarnia is ready for a change of pace. Looking to decompress in the days leading up to Christmas, she decides to take a vacation to Peaceful Pines Ranch in Montana where she celebrated Christmas as a child with her late father. Upon arrival, she meets her dashing guide Huntley Blaylock who presents her and the other guests at the ranch with a rustic experience that is far from the royal treatment. This Christmas, Huntley must decide if he wants to step into a leadership role and carry on the family ranch’s legacy as his parents, the owners, approach retirement. Unaware of her status as a princess, Huntley puts Victoria through the rigors of a Montana ranch experience. Victoria also plans to help Huntley revive the ranch’s Christmas Holly-Day Dance. Victoria finds herself charmed by both Huntley and this different pace of life. As the two start to fall for each other, things get complicated when Huntley discovers Victoria is a princess. As Christmas approaches and her time at the ranch comes to an end, Victoria must decide if she should return to her royal life or stay in Montana with Huntley and the ranch she has grown so fond of.

Starring Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie.

“A Royal Montana Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2026.

‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” below:

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The official synopsis for “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” (per the Hallmark Channel): Single mom Maggie is facing Christmas alone until Lucas crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

Stars Ashley Williams and Niall Matter.

“Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2020.