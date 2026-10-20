Who Is Robert Buckley’s Wife? The Hallmark Star’s Real-Life Love Is Gorgeous, Brave & Adored by Her Hubby

While Robert Buckley, 45 — who isn’t afraid to show off what others might hide — has enjoyed onscreen romances thanks to his Hallmark movies like his new “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” he happens to be living his own real-life happily-ever-after.

Keep scrolling to see Buckley’s wife, as well as their adorable romance, super-cute children and fabulous life together!

Meet Robert Buckley’s Wife Jenny

“This is a screenshot from the first video Jenny ever sent me,” Robert wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on April 14, 2024. The post also revealed how he met the woman who would become his wife, Jenny Wade (now Jenny Buckley), 46, with the actor writing, “A friend played matchmaker and gave me her number so I sent her a ‘hi, you’re cute, wanna talk?’ type text and she responded with a video. A VIDEO. Who does that? Can you imagine being that confident and brave?”

“On top of that, she was crazy funny, smart, not nervous at all, obviously gorgeous and had the best laugh,” Robert — who was clearly captivated by Jenny right from the start — continued. “The. Total. Package. I was immediately all in and eager to meet, date and marry her. And gang? I’m happy to report I did all three. Happy Anniversary @jennywade, I love you the most.”

When the pair first met, beyond being charmed by her personality, looks and laugh, Robert likely appreciated the fact that Jenny was also in show business. She was a regular on “The Good Guys” and “Wedding Band,” and popped up on shows like “American Horror Story,” Mad Men” and “Hand of God,” along with in movies such as “Monster-in-Law” (2005), “Rumor Has It” (2005) and “No Reservations” (2007).

Although Jenny doesn’t seem to still be acting these days, she does include an Etsy shop in her Instagram bio, Dear Heart Mercantile, which sells accessories, items for the home and vintage apparel.

As for the couple’s family life, after Robert and Jenny met and fell in love, the two were married in 2018, and have gone on to have two children together. Their son was born in 2022, while the proud parents revealed that they had welcomed a daughter into the world in November 2024.

Robert Likes to Share His Love for Jenny

If you follow Robert on social media, then you’ll know that he often posts about his new Hallmark projects. He also shares photos about his beloved wife. For instance, back in May, he took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of Jenny, himself and their kids along with a special message.

“Everyone that’s hung out with @jennywade already knows how great she is. She’s the best,” he wrote. “But not enough of you have got to see her as mom. To say she excels is an understatement. She shows up and shows out in every category and still somehow manages to posses a monastic level of patience and grace on far too little sleep. We love you and celebrate you on all the days, Mama, but today you get cake with your name on it. ❤️”

Robert also celebrated his wife in an Instagram post that he shared on October 6, 2025, writing, “Happy Birthday to my favorite septuple threat, @jennywade. Mom, friend, wife, elite international model, Queen of the zingers, maker of quilts and beautiful babies, top chef, and great hang. You can truly do it all. Happy You Day, let’s eat some cake and make out.❤️”