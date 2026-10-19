Robert Buckley Reveals What Others Might Try to Hide In a Video for His New Hallmark Movie

It’s common knowledge that what you’re presented with online isn’t always what you’ll get in real life.

In fact, Robert Buckley has just given us a great example of what might normally be posted on Instagram versus what can really happen when videos aren’t edited just to show you what you might want to see …or what the Hallmark star might want you to see as opposed to what he might want to hide.

See the (Hilarious) Difference Between the Videos

Fans who follow Buckley on social media may be able to tell you that the actor took to Instagram on Saturday, October 17, to share a pair of videos that are a little different in one major way.

Both videos show Buckley on an indoor football field as he’s filmed by various cameras. In the first, he delivers a line to promote his new movie, “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” then kicks a football and it goes flying right between the goal posts. Turning and swooping at a camera we can’t see, he tells a certain someone, “Cairo Santos [Chicago Bears kicker], I’m coming for your job!”

…And then there’s the second video, which is one that not all stars would dare to share. In it, we see Buckley kick another ball, but it doesn’t go anywhere near the goal posts. Instead, it stays rather low and seems to have (almost?) hit the person behind the camera.

In the caption of the post, Buckley wrote, “Instagram vs Reality (Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story edition). 🐻”

He then added, “Apologies for almost blasting you @gabbyhajduk.”

Buckley was referring to Chicago Bears writer Gabby Hajduk, who responded in a comment, calling Buckley “a man of many talents!”

Robert’s New Movie Is Getting Lots of Love from Fans

Hallmark Robert Buckley and Lyndsy Fonseca from Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’

If you missed the premiere of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” on Saturday, October 17, then you might not have seen what could be your new favorite sports-themed Hallmark movie. Starring Buckley along with Lyndsy Fonseca, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton, it’s now streaming on Hallmark+. But before you pop it on, you’ll surely be interested to find out what it’s all about and what fans are saying about it!

“When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment,” the Hallmark Channel explains. “Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about.”

As you might expect, “sparks fly between Avery and Matt,” which “may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.”

If you’re still not sure that this is the movie for you, then check out what those who have already seen it are saying.

In response to Buckley’s Instagram post, one person wrote, “Loved the movie so much. Go Bears! 🏈🧡💙”

“You were wonderful in this! Loved it all!😍🔥👏🎅🏻🎄,” came from another fan of the actor and the story.

Someone else wrote, “My most favorite Holiday touchdown movie yet!❤️🏈🎄”