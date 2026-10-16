Get Ready for the Premiere of ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ Tomorrow With a Christmas Movie Marathon — Oct. 17

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 17. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” below:

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The official synopsis for “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” (per the Hallmark Mystery): Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres.

“Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2023.

‘Following Yonder Star’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Following Yonder Star” below:

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The official synopsis for “Following Yonder Star” (per the Hallmark Channel): Abby Marshall, once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire, who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

“Following Yonder Star” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 15, 2024.

‘Christmas Town’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Town” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Town” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lauren Gabriel leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. But an unforeseen detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls has her discover unexpected new chapters – of the heart and of family – helping her to embrace, once again, the magic of Christmas.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick.

“Christmas Town” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 1, 2019.

‘Where Are You, Christmas?’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Where Are You, Christmas?” below:

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The official synopsis for “Where Are You, Christmas?” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir and Julie Warner.

“Where Are You, Christmas?” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 21, 2023.

‘Next Stop, Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Next Stop, Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Next Stop, Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone but her usual commuter ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her home town in 2011.

Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.

“Next Stop, Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2021.

Check out the official preview for “’Twas the Date Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “’Twas the Date Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): To prevent her family from canceling the “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics,” Jessie (Groening) lies and says she’s inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan (Buckley) on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family. As Jessie and Bryan engage in eccentric activities like the search for the Christmas tree star, gift wrapping contest and snowball fight, they start to develop real feelings for each other. Soon her family begins to catch on to their secret and Bryan suspects she may be hiding the real reason for her unusual Christmas date request. As the celebrations continue, Jessie must work to keep all her stories straight and save her date with Bryan.

Starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

“’Twas the Date Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2024.

‘Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” (per the Hallmark Channel): Weatherman Ted Cooper (Buckley) loves Christmas, but the past three have been terrible. This year, Ted has made up his mind that things will be different – this will be the Christmas things turn around for him. But Ted’s relentless optimism is about to be put to the test as he is faced with a litany of injuries and obstacles when he travels back to his hometown of Lackawanna, NY for the holidays. Within hours of arriving at his sister Kate’s house, he finds himself making a trip to Urgent Care after falling off a ladder while hanging decorations. While there, he runs into Ruth Mittens, his former high school science teacher who was always his cheerleader. He also reconnects with the charming Hope Miller (Sustad), except now she’s Dr. Hope Miller, with whom he went to high school and quietly crushed on from afar. Ted is optimistic that this budding romance is the beginning of his Christmas comeback, but his looming holiday bad luck still has a few curveballs in store for him. Luckily for Ted, he won’t have to face them alone – he’ll have the support of Kate, Ruth, and Hope to help him overcome the challenges thrown his way and finally enjoy a well-earned merry Christmas.

Starring Robert Buckley and Kimberley Sustad.

“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2025.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alana Higman is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024.

‘Holiday Crashers’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Crashers” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Crashers” (per the Hallmark Channel): Best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) have worked at the same card shop for more years than they should as both struggle to find their true life’s path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop’s confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which isn’t too far off the mark since she did finish law school…just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin (McNally), whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn’t. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny (Bal), a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she’s supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal.

“Holiday Crashers” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 19, 2024.

”Tis the Season for Setups’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results.

Starring Amanda Schull, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 16, 2026.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2026.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): The Quinns and DeLucas have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium – the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. With their longtime friendship rooted in being proud members of Bills Mafia, the two clans have enjoyed cherished traditions that revolve around cheering for their favorite team – especially at the holidays when they celebrate the last home game before Christmas. Pediatric doctor Morgan Quinn and the Bills’ VP of Stadium Development Gabe DeLuca have been lifelong friends, but Gabe has always held a torch for her – a fact obvious to their families… and everyone else who crosses their path. When Morgan learns from her Uncle Tommy that someone anonymously helped her family get by after he was drafted more than 60 years ago – and that he continues to receive a Christmas gift each year to this day – she decides to find his benefactor and give her uncle a Christmas he’ll always remember. Aided by Bills Mafia friends of theirs, Morgan and Gabe work together to unwrap the gifter’s identity. Along the way, Gabe’s love for Morgan deepens and in turn, she begins to see him in a new light though neither is daring enough to admit their feelings. Meanwhile, Morgan’s hopes of pulling off her surprise for Uncle Tommy get sacked. That is, until Gabe takes matters into his own hands and uses his connections with the Bills to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for Morgan and both their families that will make this a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Starring Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario and Joe Pantoliano.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2025.