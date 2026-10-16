Sarah Drew Opens up About Experiencing ‘Laughter and Tears’ With Other Hallmark Women

Fans are used to seeing Sarah Drew involved in onscreen romantic relationships thanks to her roles in Hallmark movies, but the star has just opened up about the real-life friendships she’s made due to her work with the channel. In fact, she shared adorable photos and a touching message dedicated to the special “sisterhood.”

‘I Love You Forever’

“One of the most extraordinary privileges of getting to play in the @hallmarkchannel world is the community we’ve all found here with each other,” Drew wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she popped up on Thursday, October 15. “I’ve met so many incredible women on these trips we get to do together, and every single trip I get to collect another few into my sisterhood.”

“I feel like I’ve known [Ali Liebert] and [Lyndsy Fonseca] my whole life and I just met them on Monday,” she continued. “How is that possible? [Erin Cahill] and [Brooke D’Orsay] I love you forever and I cannot imagine doing this life without you! Here’s to sisterhood and community, laughter and tears (both of which I experienced yesterday), and never ever letting [Fonseca] go to bed when the gals are still hanging out.”

She then mentioned Robert Buckley, Brendan Penny and Peter Mooney, and added, “Oh and these dudes are pretty great too!”

In the photos that Drew included with her post, she can be seen with the other lady Hallmark stars she mentioned, as well as the fellas. They all smile as they pose together in a private room, as well as at the screening of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” which stars Fonseca and Buckley.

As for Drew, she’s returning as Emily Lane in Season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders,” which premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Thursday, November 5, as part of the 2026 Countdown to Christmas event.

Sarah Also Made Lifelong Friends on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Drew’s work with Hallmark isn’t the first time that her career has led to friendships that she holds dear.

From 2009 to 2018, the actress appeared as Dr. April Kepner on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and at the Dance Party to End ALZ: The Halloween Edition in October 2024, she spoke to People about the experience, saying that it was “an amazing place where [she] got to grow as a character.”

“I got to be challenged in all kinds of amazing ways and make friendships for life,” she said. Then referring to her two children, Micah Emmanuel and Hannah Mali Rose, whom she shares with her husband Peter Lanfer, she noted, “I had both my babies in an environment that was so supportive of women. I mean, I look back on that time and it was such a period of growth for me.”

Going on to say that she’s now “out in the world creating and making [her] own stuff and it’s really exciting,” she explained, “[I] really gained a voice while I was working on that show that enabled me to go to all the different places I’m in now.”