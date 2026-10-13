Hallmark’s Holly Robinson Peete Mourns ‘Lighthouse’ RJ Mitte in Touching Tribute ‘I’m Heartbroken’

Beloved Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete has paid tribute to “Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte in an emotional tribute. Mitte died on October 12 at age 34, and the tributes have been pouring in for him. Peete is one of many mourning the loss of Mitte after meeting him on a panel, as mentioned in her heartfelt tribute to the “Switched at Birth” star.

Holly Robinson Peete Honors RJ Mitte in Heartbreaking Tribute

Taking to Instagram, Peete posted a video of her moderating a panel about the representation of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry that Mitte participated in. Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three and was an advocate for those with disabilities in the industry after he started acting at age 13.

“RJ Mitte. Some people make you feel that the world holds more possibility than you knew. RJ Mitte was one of those people. 💔 I had the privilege of meeting RJ when I moderated this panel with him about disability representation and storytelling. I was so moved by his conviction that people with disabilities deserve to tell their own stories, pursue their dreams, and see themselves represented fully and honestly,” the actress wrote to begin her lengthy caption.

Peete is also a disability advocate. Her oldest son, Rodney Peete Jr., with husband Rodney Peete, was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old. The actress has been a fighter in the disabilities and autism communities since then.

The “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” star went on to add in her caption about Mitte, “He lived that conviction. He refused to let other people’s assumptions about his cerebral palsy determine how far he could go. And as he pursued his own dreams, he helped so many others imagine what might be possible for them. RJ was a lighthouse. For people with cerebral palsy, for people on the autism spectrum, for families like mine, and for anyone who has ever been underestimated or made to feel invisible. There is something profoundly powerful about seeing someone on screen and thinking, ‘There is a place for me, too.’”

Peete ended her tribute by opening up about the heartbreak she’s feeling and sharing some words with Mitte’s family.

“I’m heartbroken. I keep thinking: You’re supposed to still be here. There were more stories to tell, more doors to open, more people who needed your light. My heart is with his family, his loved ones, and everyone grieving this beautiful young man. Rest peacefully, RJ. Thank you for sharing your talent, your voice, and your dreams with us. You helped people feel seen. That stays with them. 🤍🕊️ #RJMitte,” she ended her caption.

Fans React to Holly Robinson Peete’s Message Honoring RJ Mitte

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The comments section of Peete’s post was filled with fans who were sad over the loss of Mitte. Many of the comments were from people in the disabilities community who saw Mitte as such a beacon of light.

“As a storyteller with cerebral palsy who deeply admired RJ Mitte, I’m not ok today. He will be so very very missed,” wrote a fan. One fan added, “What a loss for the disability community ❤️ holding his family in my heart.”

Those are just a couple of comments from fans mourning the loss of Mitte. The actor got his start on “Breaking Bad” at age 14 playing Walter White Jr, the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

Mitte went on to appear in other shows like “Switched at Birth,” “Vegas,” and “Hannah Montana,” to name a few.

RIP RJ Mitte.