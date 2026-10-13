Bryan Cranston Releases Heartbreaking Tribute After RJ Mitte Passed: ‘I’ll Miss You, Son’

Bryan Cranston is reacting to the death of his “Breaking Bad” co-star RJ Mitte, who played his on-screen son in the acclaimed drama. Mitte died at 34, and his passing has prompted tributes to his acting career and disability-rights advocacy.

Cranston shared an emotional tribute to Mitte, recalling their relationship throughout the series and the years that followed.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” Cranston wrote.

The actor remembered meeting Mitte when he was just 14 years old and praised his determination while working on the show despite living with cerebral palsy.

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination,” Cranston wrote.

He also reflected on watching Mitte mature from a teenager into a talented actor and disability-rights advocate.

“That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor,” he wrote.

Cranston said Mitte used his experience on the series to advocate for performers with disabilities and support the disabled community through philanthropic work.

The actor also expressed devastation over the circumstances of Mitte’s death, revealing that the two had exchanged text messages just weeks earlier while trying to arrange lunch.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…” Cranston wrote.

He concluded his tribute with a heartfelt message to his former co-star.

“But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…

“I’ll miss you, son,” he heartbreakingly added.

Mitte’s Reps Released a Statement

Mitte’s representatives confirmed his death Monday in Brownsville, Texas. No immediate cause of death was provided in their statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his representatives said.

However, TMZ reported he passed from suicide.

Mitte appeared as Walter White Jr. throughout the AMC series, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

His character also had cerebral palsy, a condition Mitte lived with in real life. The role helped him build a platform for raising awareness about disability and promoting greater inclusion.

Mitte Recently Discussed Auditioning for the Iconic Show

The actor recently discussed his journey to the series during an appearance on the “Joe Vulpis Podcast” earlier this month.

He recalled an audition process that lasted more than six months, including four auditions in Los Angeles and another in New Mexico.

“The casting director broke her leg skiing. So she had a cast on and crutches. [During] one of my auditions, she’s like, ‘Here, take my crutches.’ Because I’ve never used crutches,” Mitte explained.

“So it really felt real, playing this character and getting into the groove with this character,” he added.

Mitte eventually traveled to Albuquerque for a screen test with series creator Vince Gilligan and the producers. He said he was competing against another actor for the part when he received the life-changing news.

“An hour later, Vince calls me and goes, ‘Hey RJ, you got the part. Pack your bags. Get back to Los Angeles … and come back to set. You’re already late. We’re already filming. We need you here.’ And that was history for me,” Mitte recalled.

“Breaking Bad” earned 58 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won 16, including two for outstanding drama series. The show became a defining credit for Mitte, whose work beyond the series included film and television roles.

Alongside his acting career, Mitte used his public profile to champion disability rights and representation, leaving a lasting impact beyond the screen.