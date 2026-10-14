Tamera Mowry-Housley Is a Gorgeous Picture of Festivity at the Premiere of Her New Movie [VIDEO]

Actress, television personality, and former singer Tamera Mowry-Housley invited her fans to choose which outfit she would wear at the premiere of her new movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.“

Per IMDb, the Hallmark production’s plot is as follows: “A Chicago firefighter seeks media coverage for his grandmother’s 500th Bears game attendance. When a reporter is assigned to the story, romance develops between them.”

It stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, and Jasmine Baker. The movie was filmed this summer in Chicago and also features Chicago Bears players and coach Ben Johnson.

Exactly what role Mowry-Housley has in the Christmas film is unclear at the moment, but she was in attendance as the cast and crew celebrated its imminent release at the Gordon Center in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Mowry-Housley, 48, opted to wear festive red at the premiere. However, it’s not yet known exactly which outfit she chose. She took her fans through her options on social media.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Outfit Options for the Premiere Were All Stunning

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared her outfit options for the premiere of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” with the 11.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a 20-second video in which she shows herself in eight potential outfit options, all of which are different styles and different shades of red — and, needless to say, she looks absolutely stunning in them all.

Mowry-Housley’s caption on her post reads, “Getting red carpet ready for Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story premiere! 🐻❤️ Which look is your favorite?”

Amerie’s 2005 R&B hit “1 Thing” plays over the post.

The star’s fans and followers rushed to the post’s comments section in their hordes to have their say on Mowry-Housley’s outfit options.

Mowry-Housley’s Fans & Followers Loved All of Her Outfits

Getty Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The comments section of Tamera Mowry-Housley’s post is full of lovely messages from her fans and followers. The general consensus is that all of her outfits look great on her.

“All are perfect 😍,” said the Hallmark Channel’s official Instagram account.

Famous fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins commented, “Love the red! Beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️”

One of Mowry-Housley’s followers wrote, “Red is your color! ❤️❤️ The second to last is my favorite but you slayed them all! 🙌🙌”

Another follower posted, “That pant romper ooooofffff. They’re all so good. I can’t wait to see!!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌”

“Red is sooo your color! Can’t wait to see the final choices 😍,” proclaimed someone else.

Somebody else noted, “Omg they are all sooo cute on you 😍😍.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “All of them are gorg! But you could wear a paper bag! You and my @arii_ferrarii have a wonderful time! 💕”

We’re looking forward to seeing which outfit Mowry-Housley chose for the “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” premiere when more photographs from the event are released.

Mowry-Housley has enjoyed a busy 2026 so far. Her acting credits include episodes of crime drama series “R.J. Decker” and medical sitcom “Scrubs,” as well as several television films.

In addition to “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” she also has one more Hallmark movie on the way this year. She will play a character called Claire Bennett in “Mistletoe and Mimosas.”

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 17, while “Mistletoe and Mimosas” hits the small screen on Sunday, November 15. We can’t wait for them both.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.