Hallmark Announces Great News for ‘Good Witch’ Fans

Five years after Hallmark‘s beloved “Good Witch” franchise ended, many fans (known as Goodies) are still holding out hope for a reboot — and the stars are, too. For now, though, they’ve got the next best thing: Hallmark Media announced on October 13, 2026, that Hallmark+ has added the first seven “Good Witch” movies to its catalog.

That move makes the streamer’s “Good Witch” collection complete, now featuring all 12 movies and all seven seasons of the “Good Witch” series that aired between 2008 and 2021, all starring Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, who used her special abilities to bring goodness to the town of Middleton. Could this move signal more “Good Witch” to come?

‘Good Witch’ Cast Recently Hinted at Reboot Talks With Hallmark

Since its abrupt cancelation in July 2021, Goodies have yearned for Hallmark to revisit the franchise. The cast included Bell, James Denton, Bailee Madison, Dan Jeannotte, Rebecca Dalton, Katherine Barrell, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, and Peter MacNeill.

When Bell, Denton, and Madison attended MegaCon Orlando in March, they seemed more optimistic than ever it might happen, according to Collider, when they were asked during a panel about the possibility of an onscreen reunion.

Bell said, “I’ve been hinting at it,” and Denton interjected, “We’ve been begging!” Madison, who played Bell’s daughter, said that if Hallmark wanted to bring them back to Middleton, “it’d be a yes from all of us.”

After loud cheers from the audience, Denton said, “Thank you for that, we really… We don’t want to do it if people don’t want to see it, so I love that reaction because we’ve been trying to get it done for years, and it hasn’t been the actors. There’s too many production companies because of the movies and the series, and actually, there was a meeting today with a few people, and there’s movement, so, yeah, keep your eyes open.”

Back in 2024 at Christmas Con, Bell told People, “I really miss doing the show. I miss it. I miss the character. I miss the magic. I think we all were a bit surprised when it ended because we didn’t get the ending we would’ve wanted… We have not given up trying to get a movie made.”

How to Watch ‘Good Witch’ Movies & Episodes in Chronological Order

Hallmark James Denton and Catherine Bell, Season 6 of Good Witch

When Bell shared the news on social media that the full “Good Witch” collection was available to stream on Hallmark+, fans were elated, with many noting their desire for more.

“Im already doing another rewatch lol,” one shared. “Wish there was some new episodes tho 😉 xxx”

Another wrote, “I miss Good Witch everyday 😢and can’t help but think how wonderful we would all feel if our Middleton family were back with all new lovely stories to warm our hearts 😍”

Want to see the entire “Good Watch” franchise in chronological order? Check out the watchlist below, provided by Hallmark Media:

Title Release Year Type The Good Witch 2008 Movie The Good Witch’s Garden 2009 Movie The Good Witch’s Gift 2010 Movie The Good Witch’s Family 2011 Movie The Good Witch’s Charm 2012 Movie The Good Witch’s Destiny 2013 Movie The Good Witch’s Wonder 2014 Movie Good Witch (Season 1) 2015 Season Good Witch Halloween 2015 Movie Good Witch (Season 2) 2016 Season Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House 2016 Movie Good Witch (Season 3) 2017 Season Good Witch: Spellbound 2017 Movie Good Witch (Season 4) 2018 Season Good Witch: Tale of Two Hearts 2018 Movie Good Witch (Season 5) 2019 Season Good Witch: Curse From a Rose 2019 Movie Good Witch (Season 6) 2020 Season Good Witch (Season 7) 2021 Season

While we wait for word on the future of “Good Witch,” you can also catch Bell and Denton in separate holiday offerings this season. Bell appears as a guest star in the third season of “Mistletoe Murders,” which premieres on November 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and Denton co-stars with Ali Liebert and Brooke D’Orsay in “A Season of Promises” on November 8, also at 8 p.m. Eastern.