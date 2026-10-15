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Hallmark Announces Great News for ‘Good Witch’ Fans

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Catherine Bell and James Denton, former "Good Witch" co-stars
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Former "Good Witch" co-stars Catherine Bell and James Denton speak onstage during the 2026 Astra Film Awards presented by The Hollywood Creative Alliance at Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026

Five years after Hallmark‘s beloved “Good Witch” franchise ended, many fans (known as Goodies) are still holding out hope for a reboot — and the stars are, too. For now, though, they’ve got the next best thing: Hallmark Media announced on October 13, 2026, that Hallmark+ has added the first seven “Good Witch” movies to its catalog.

That move makes the streamer’s “Good Witch” collection complete, now featuring all 12 movies and all seven seasons of the “Good Witch” series that aired between 2008 and 2021, all starring Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, who used her special abilities to bring goodness to the town of Middleton. Could this move signal more “Good Witch” to come?

‘Good Witch’ Cast Recently Hinted at Reboot Talks With Hallmark

Since its abrupt cancelation in July 2021, Goodies have yearned for Hallmark to revisit the franchise. The cast included Bell, James Denton, Bailee Madison, Dan Jeannotte, Rebecca Dalton, Katherine Barrell, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, and Peter MacNeill.

When Bell, Denton, and Madison attended MegaCon Orlando in March, they seemed more optimistic than ever it might happen, according to Collider, when they were asked during a panel about the possibility of an onscreen reunion.

Bell said, “I’ve been hinting at it,” and Denton interjected, “We’ve been begging!” Madison, who played Bell’s daughter, said that if Hallmark wanted to bring them back to Middleton, “it’d be a yes from all of us.”

After loud cheers from the audience, Denton said, “Thank you for that, we really… We don’t want to do it if people don’t want to see it, so I love that reaction because we’ve been trying to get it done for years, and it hasn’t been the actors. There’s too many production companies because of the movies and the series, and actually, there was a meeting today with a few people, and there’s movement, so, yeah, keep your eyes open.”

Back in 2024 at Christmas Con, Bell told People, “I really miss doing the show. I miss it. I miss the character. I miss the magic. I think we all were a bit surprised when it ended because we didn’t get the ending we would’ve wanted… We have not given up trying to get a movie made.”

How to Watch ‘Good Witch’ Movies & Episodes in Chronological Order

James Denton and Catherine Bell
HallmarkJames Denton and Catherine Bell, Season 6 of Good Witch

When Bell shared the news on social media that the full “Good Witch” collection was available to stream on Hallmark+, fans were elated, with many noting their desire for more.

“Im already doing another rewatch lol,” one shared. “Wish there was some new episodes tho 😉 xxx”

Another wrote, “I miss Good Witch everyday 😢and can’t help but think how wonderful we would all feel if our Middleton family were back with all new lovely stories to warm our hearts 😍”

Want to see the entire “Good Watch” franchise in chronological order? Check out the watchlist below, provided by Hallmark Media:

TitleRelease YearType
The Good Witch2008Movie
The Good Witch’s Garden2009Movie
The Good Witch’s Gift2010Movie
The Good Witch’s Family2011Movie
The Good Witch’s Charm2012Movie
The Good Witch’s Destiny2013Movie
The Good Witch’s Wonder2014Movie
Good Witch (Season 1)2015Season
Good Witch Halloween2015Movie
Good Witch (Season 2)2016Season
Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House2016Movie
Good Witch (Season 3)2017Season
Good Witch: Spellbound2017Movie
Good Witch (Season 4)2018Season
Good Witch: Tale of Two Hearts2018Movie
Good Witch (Season 5)2019Season
Good Witch: Curse From a Rose2019Movie
Good Witch (Season 6)2020Season
Good Witch (Season 7)2021Season

While we wait for word on the future of “Good Witch,” you can also catch Bell and Denton in separate holiday offerings this season. Bell appears as a guest star in the third season of “Mistletoe Murders,” which premieres on November 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and Denton co-stars with Ali Liebert and Brooke D’Orsay in “A Season of Promises” on November 8, also at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Liv Lane Liv Lane is an entertainment writer who covers the Hallmark Channel, American IdolHGTV and The Voice for EntertainmentNow. Liv has three decades of experience as a radio host, columnist and publicist, working with and interviewing countless celebrities and trailblazers. Liv is especially passionate about covering stars who use their platforms to create goodness in the world. She is the author of a book, “Infinite Purpose: Care Instructions for Your True Calling.” Liv attended the University of Minnesota, majoring in mass communications. She is based in Minneapolis. More about Liv Lane

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