Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s ‘Crone Era’ Photos Prompt Relatable Reaction From LeAnn Rimes

Kimberly Williams-Paisley not only plays various people onscreen, she also likes to dress up as different characters simply for the fun of it. That’s just what she’s done once again to the delight of her social media followers, including country music star LeAnn Rimes.

Kimberly’s ‘Crone’ Photos Are Enchanting

Williams-Paisley took to Instagram recently to share a collection of new photos that show her posing in a very Halloween-worthy outfit. Wearing a black full-length dress that flows around her with wisps of rosy-gray fabric, she’s also slipped on a pair of slouchy gloves and a dramatic mask.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “crone era #crone #unlocked #october”

If you’re not quite familiar with the term, the word crone can refer to “a withered, witchlike old woman,” according to Collins dictionary. At the same time, it can also refer to an older “woman who is respected for her wisdom and prophetic powers.”

“In the Celtic tradition of the three aspect of a woman’s life, or the triple Goddess, we see them as the maiden – the innocent child or youthful woman, the mother – the nurturer and the crone – the wise old woman,” Crone Confidence explains. “In some cultural traditions, women become crones when they reach the age of 50 and in others it’s when she enters menopause. Today, a woman becomes a crone when she dammed well feels she is.”

The second vibe seems to be what Williams-Paisley is embodying in her enchanting images, which is perhaps why they resonated with so many of her social media followers. That includes her “9-1-1: Nashville” costar LeAnn Rimes who left a comment, writing, “[I]’m soooo here for this era! [I]’m right there with you 😍 🧙‍♀️ ❤️”

Kimberly Has Played ‘Dress Up’ Before

When Williams-Paisley shared her new “crone” photos, she tagged the people she worked with to create the look, including hairstylist Anna Williams, makeup artist Laura Godwin and wardrobe stylist Jennifer Kemp.

If you weren’t aware, this is far from the first time that Williams-Paisley has worked with these three pros. For instance, Williams is the Hair Department Head of the star’s show “9-1-1: Nashville,” while Kemp styles both the actress and her husband, singer Brad Paisley, for industry events.

On top of that, all three ladies have helped the Hallmark figure put together her looks when she decided “to play dress up,” which is what she did in photos and videos that were shared on Instagram by the star on August 23. Sharing images of herself in a wicker hat, floral dress and rain boots, she added a caption, saying, “Playing dress up with my girls in the dog days of summer💚💚💚💚💚”

The trio were also responsible for a look from Williams-Paisley’s that was a nod to her “Father of the Bride” costar, the late Diane Keaton. On August 7, the actress popped up photos of her wearing a very special ensemble and told her fans and followers, “Recently I bought this hat and gloves from the Diane Keaton auction. I’m so happy to have some of her iconic style with me.”

She continued by explaining something lovely that happened during the photoshoot, saying, “While my friends and I were carefully unpacking these items and getting ready to shoot this, a gorgeous, gigantic bald eagle landed in a nearby tree, stayed for a moment and then flew off (see video). THIS IS SO RARE!! It definitely felt like Diane’s energy was around us!”