Sneak Peek at Victor Webster’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie With Hannah Swensen Co-Star

Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas event kicks off in a couple of days with a movie that reunites two Hannah Swensen stars. Victor Webster and Barbara Niven reunite in “Tis the Season for Setups.” The movie also stars Amanda Schull, John B. Lowe, and Verity Marks. A sneak peek at the film has dropped, and it’s not to be missed.

‘Tis the Season for Setups’ Sneak Peek

On Friday, October 16, Countdown to Christmas begins with “Tis the Season for Setups.” Lexi (Schull) is hired to organize a holiday party at a ski lodge. She brings along her mom, June (Niven), and teenage daughter, Piper (Marks).

Instantly, Lexi clashes with Ridge (Webster), the son of the resort owner, Dan (Lowe). However, when Ridge and Lexi see sparks fly between Dan and June, they work together to set them up.

Lexi and Ridge play matchmaker with a holiday twist filled with festive fun moments and activities. In true Hallmark fashion, things take a turn when sparks fly between Lexi and Ridge as they try to set up their parents.

Hallmark has dropped a sneak peek at “Tis the Season for Setups.” In the video, Lexi has questions for Ridge about Dan. It doesn’t take Ridge long to realize that Lexi wants to set his father up with her mother. The exchange is very cute, and chemistry is off the charts in the fun teaser for “Tis the Season for Setups.”

“It takes two to pull off a plan like this! 💌 #TisTheSeasonForSetups premieres this Friday, October 16 at 8/7c, streaming next day on @HallmarkPlus,” read the caption on the Hallmark Instagram post.

Fans jumped into the comments section to show their excitement over the movie. Several were beyond thrilled that Webster and Niven were in another movie together. Others are ready for Countdown to Christmas and excited that hunky Webster is helping launch it.

Victor Webster and Barbara Niven Tease ‘Tis the Season for Setups’

Along with the sneak peek for the first film in Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2026, Niven shared a video message to fans to promote “Tis the Season for Setups.” The actress was on the set of something that she couldn’t divulge to tease the movie.

Niven popped in to say “Merry Christmas” as she gushed over the fact that her movie was kicking off Hallmark’s annual event. The actress spilled that her character, June, is a bit egocentric. Niven gave funny props to her co-stars, including Webster who she called “the tallest actor I know.” She teased the story, saying there is a lot of “complications” and “comedy.”

“We hope you’ll like it as much as we loved making it,” she ended her video message.

In his own Instagram post, Webster shared a carousel of photos from the movie with a short and sweet caption.

“Let’s kickoff the #countdowntochristmas this Friday night. Can two opposites come together for a little Secret holiday matchmaking? Find out in #tistheseasonforsetups Premiering Friday ,October 16th 8/7c On @hallmarkchannel Streaming The Next Day @hallmarkplus @amandaschull @barbaraniven,” he wrote.

Fans made it clear they are psyched to see him back on screen again with Niven and hope that more Hannah Swensen films are in the works for next year.

“Tis the Season for Setups” premieres on Friday October 16 at 8/7c on Hallmark.