Hallmark Fans Are in for a Romantic Treat With 12 Holiday Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 18

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 18. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas at the Catnip Café’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia Pierce (Cahill) is a marketing executive from Oakland, California who is this close to realizing her dream of purchasing a condo, but she’s a bit short on the down payment. When she learns that her late great aunt left her half of a cat café in upstate New York she thinks it’s the Christmas miracle she needed – as long as she can sell and close the deal before the holidays. Olivia’s plan hits a bump in the road when she meets Dr. Ben Kane (Campbell), the veterinarian who owns the other half. The café serves an important role in the town – helping homeless cats find forever homes – and he has no intention of closing up shop. Christmas is the most important time of the year as they plan many activities to help raise funds and get them into the black. Olivia and Ben strike a deal – she agrees to help him plan the fundraising events at the café over the next three weeks in exchange for Ben promising not to drag his heels on selling at the end of that time. Unless, Ben notes, she ends up changing her mind – a lot can happen in three weeks, after all. As they work together and a spark between them grows, Olivia becomes part of the neighborhood, gains an appreciation for the café’s adorable feline inhabitants and what it means to Ben, as well as to the entire community. And when she learns the surprising reason her great aunt opened the café in the first place, that just might be the cat-alyst for change that will give them all a Merry Christmas.

Starring Erin Cahill and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas at the Catnip Café” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2025.

‘Christmas Island’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Island” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Island” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Starring Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas Island” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2023.

‘Christmas CEO’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas CEO” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas CEO” (per the Hallmark Channel): A small toy company CEO gets a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner’s signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.

Starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene.

“Christmas CEO” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2021.

‘A Novel Noel’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Novel Noel” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Novel Noel” (per Hallmark Mystery): A successful New York City book editor (Gonzalo), who is losing touch with her passion after a few setbacks this year learns she was chosen to run a bookstore in the small town of Saint Ives for the month of December. While realizing a childhood dream, but butting heads with the handsome son (Penny) of the bookstore owners, she comes to realize that her love for bringing out the creativity of others is still her true calling, and untapped talent (and love) can be found anywhere… even in the writings of a cranky business-minded man, especially at Christmas.

Starring Julie Gonzalo and Brendan Penny.

“A Novel Noel” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 21, 2024.

‘In Merry Measure’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “In Merry Measure” below:

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The official synopsis for “In Merry Measure” (per the Hallmark Channel): When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

Starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson.

“In Merry Measure” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2022.

‘The Sweetest Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Sweetest Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Sweetest Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When struggling pastry chef Kylie Watson (Chabert) learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she thinks her competitive spirit has finally paid off and hopes the publicity will help her jumpstart her new café. There’s just one problem — the oven she’s supposed to use breaks down right before the contest. Determined to enter, she reaches out to Nick Mazannti (Coco), her old boyfriend from culinary school who gave up his dream of being a pastry chef to take over his family’s pizzeria. Nick allows her to use his industrial pizza oven at night to craft her ambitious gingerbread confections. As the two reminisce about the dreams of their youth, their romance is rekindled. But just as Kylie is on the cusp of taking the grand prize — and embracing true love — things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend takes drastic steps to win her back. Kylie realizes she must embrace the Christmas Spirit or risk losing both the contest and her new love.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco and Jonathan Adams.

“The Sweetest Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2017.

‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation.

Starting Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny.

“Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 27, 2021.

‘A Little Christmas Charm’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Little Christmas Charm” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Little Christmas Charm” (per Hallmark Mystery): Holly, a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny.

“A Little Christmas Charm” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 6, 2020.

‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.

“Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2018.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2026.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Brendan Penny.

“Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2026.

‘The More the Merrier’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The More the Merrier” below:

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The official synopsis for “The More the Merrier” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alice (Boston), an emergency room doctor at a small, rural hospital, always volunteers to work the Christmas Eve overnight shift and goes the extra mile to make the holiday merry and bright for patients and staff. When the hospital gets snowed in, Alice and Brian (Penny), the newly hired top-rated cardiologist, find themselves in the middle of a bona fide baby boom when three women – including the only OBGYN for miles around – go into labor on the rarest birthday of the year. As they team up to bring these bundles of joy into the world as the night wears on, Alice, Brian and the rest of the staff also work hard to make the holiday feel festive for all the patients. Though they may have different approaches to medicine – and to life – there’s a spark between them and by the end of their shift it’s clear that this may be the Christmas Eve that changes them both forever.

Starring Rachel Boston and Brendan Penny.

“The More the Merrier” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2025.