Hallmark Hunk Proudly Supports ‘Buddy’ Robert Buckley Ahead of ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’

Hallmark hunk has shown up for his pal Robert Buckley ahead of his big new Christmas movie. Several Hallmark stars came together for the red carpet Chicago premiere of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” days before it hits Hallmark airwaves. One of the stars in attendance was Penny, who couldn’t help but gush over his friend in his new role and film.

Brendan Penny Supports ‘Buddy’ Robert Buckley

Taking to Instagram, Penny shared a few photos from the “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” red carpet. One photo was a solo shot of Penny, while another was of him and Buckley posing.

There was a picture of Buckley with his “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” co-star Lyndsy Fonseca. The final picture featured a slew of Hallmark stars, including Penny, “Mistletoe Murders” star Sarah Drew, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Bennett, Brooke D’Orsay, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and more posing with the “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” cast. Barbara Alyn Woods, Marsha Mason, Jake Connelly, Buckley, and Fonesca were also in the photo.

“So proud of my good buddy @robertearlbuckley for making such an amazing and fun movie! We had a great time in Chicago getting ready for @hallmarkchannel’s #countdowntochristmas, by stating things off with a special viewing of “Holiday Touchdown, A Bears Story” which is airing Saturday October 17th. And get ready for #MrandMrsChristmas airing Sunday October 18th. Next day on @hallmarkplus Love you #chicago!!” Penny wrote as his caption on the social media share.

The “Chesapeake Shores” star added more in the comments, saying, “Of course I forced @robertearlbuckley to be shorter than me…I mean, he can’t have it all can he??”. Buckley chimed in to joke, “Great, now everyone knows I’m really 5’7.”

Fans instantly hit up the comments to gush over seeing Buckley and Penny together again. They starred in two seasons of “Chesapeake Shores” together, during which they became very close friends.

Robert Buckley Jokes With ‘One Tree Hill’ Co-Star

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” will see Buckley and Alyn Woods on-screen. The two appeared on “One Tree Hill,” but their characters, Clay and Deb, were never in a single scene at the same time.

Alyn Woods and Buckley used that to tease their new Hallmark movie, giving “One Tree Hill” fans another reason to tune into “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.” In a video, Alyn Woods hopped out of a van in her Chicago Bears gear before Buckley popped out, decked out in the team’s apparel too.

“Howdy. We may have missed each other in Tree Hill. But good news. We’re finally together on the big screen,” Buckley shared as Alyn Woods chimed in, “We’re back!” Then they shared that “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” premieres on Saturday, October 17 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

In the comments section of the post, to say, “This reunion was ICONIC 🔥.” There was no shortage of excitement from fans, ready not just for this new Hallmark movie but also to see Buckley and Alyn Woods together in it.

“One Christmas Tree Hill 🎄🏔❤️” said a fan. Another fan added, “Can’t wait! You both look amazing! 💛💛🌺🌺”

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is on, so get ready!