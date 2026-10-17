Holly Robinson Peete Shares Photo of Herself Pregnant With Twins and a Special Message for Their Birthday

It’s a very special day for Holly Robinson Peete. The Hallmark star is celebrating her twins‘ 29th birthday, and to mark the occasion, she’s shared a photo of herself when she was pregant with the pair, as well as pics of the adorable duo throughout the years.

‘On This Day 29 Years Ago…!’

While fans are familiar with Holly’s onscreen characters, she’s also known as a loving wife to former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and the mother of four grown children — twins RJ and Ryan, both 29, as well as sons Robbie, 24, and Roman, 21.

That’s why she took to Instagram on Friday, October 16, to pop up a post noting the day (or rather, the night) before she became a mom.

Sharing a photo of herself when she was pregnant with her twins, Holly can be seen looking at the camera as she holds her shirt up to show off her belly. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “On this day 29 years ago…! 🥹🥹The night before…🤰🏽👶🏽👶🏽 #boygirltwins @realrjpeete @ryanelizabethpeete…”

On Saturday, October 17, Holly followed that with another Instagram post to mark the twins’ actual birthday. The star included photos of the twins as babies, children, teenagers and finally adults, sometimes together and sometimes with their adoring parents.

“October 17. Happy 29th Birthday @ryanelizabethpeete @realrjpeete 🎂🎂👦🏽👧🏽,” she wrote in the caption. “We couldn’t love you more if we tried!! 🥹🥹🥹🩷💙 #peetetwins”

Holly Has Talked About Being a (Famous) Parent

Getty Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete

Although Holly’s children are older these days, she opened up to People back in 2010 when asked, “Do your kids understand that their mom and dad are famous?”

“(Laughs) I was walking down the street with my daughter, I think it was in New York City, and someone walked past and was like, ‘Hey Holly, how are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘Hey!’ And a minute later my daughter asked, ‘How does she know you?’ And I was like, ‘Girl, your mama was a big deal in the ’90s! I was on TV!’ So it’s big for them when random people are saying hi to me — they look at that and think it’s funny.”

In case you need a reminder, Holly was definitely a “big deal” in the ’90s and beyond. She appeared on “21 Jump Street” from 1987 to 1991, “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” from 1992 to 1997, “For Your Love” from 1998 to 2002 and “Like Family” from 2003 to 2004.

“The same goes for their dad,” Holly continued while discussing her and her husband’s careers in the public eye. “The littlest ones weren’t around to see him in the NFL, so they like to watch the old tapes of him playing, and pretend it’s happening now. They fight over whether it’s happening real-time, or if it’s actually recorded! But regardless of what Rodney and I have done, they’re regular, well-balanced kids, and I’m so proud of that.”

On top of that Holly noted, “As it turns out, Mark Curry (Holly’s ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ costar) has kids now, and they go to the same school as some of mine, so we see each other every morning!”