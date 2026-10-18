Christmas Magic Awaits With 12 Cozy Hallmark Holiday Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 19

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 19. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Suite Holiday Romance’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Suite Holiday Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Suite Holiday Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s Christmas week when Sabrina Post, arrives at the iconic Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City, ready to accept the ghostwriting position for the memoir of Grayson Westcott – a famous art dealer. As a struggling writer, Sabrina can’t believe her luck: a paycheck and a stay in her own suite at the hotel. She feels like Cordelia, the heroine from her favorite series of children’s books written by Hazel Holley. What promises to be a perfect week is complicated when Sabrina meets Ian Turner, a handsome British visitor, at the hotel bar. When Ian assumes Sabrina is another wealthy guest at the hotel, she doesn’t correct him – a decision she doesn’t regret after learning that Ian is a member of the British aristocracy. Or so she thinks. The truth is that Ian is not a wealthy lord but is the personal secretary of Lord Spencer Braxton. Ian is in town for the holidays to oversee the installation of an exhibit featuring the Braxton Royal Jewels at the Avalon Museum. As the week unfolds, Sabrina shows Ian Christmas in New York and the two start to fall for each other.

Starring Jessy Schram and Dominic Sherwood.

“A Suite Holiday Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2025.

‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf.

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 18, 2023.

‘Christmas in Notting Hill’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas in Notting Hill” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas in Notting Hill” (per the Hallmark Channel): Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

Starring Sarah Ramos and William Moseley.

“Christmas in Notting Hill” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2023.

‘This Time Each Year’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “This Time Each Year” below:

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The official synopsis for “This Time Each Year” (per Hallmark Mystery): Lauren (Sweeney) and Kevin (Matter) were once deeply in love but nearly a year after their separation, they now focus on co-parenting their young son Charlie (Ezra Wilson). Despite the split, Kevin is determined to make their family whole again. Before Lauren’s mother (Laura Soltis) visits during the holidays, Lauren asks Kevin to pretend they’re still happily married and living under one roof. The act quickly feels more real, stirring up old memories and feelings. As Lauren sees the man she once fell in love with in a new light, perhaps the magic of Christmas will rekindle their romance and spark renewed hope for their future.

Starring Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter.

“This Time Each Year” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on October 24, 2024.

‘Christmas On My Mind’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas On My Mind” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas On My Mind” (per Hallmark Mystery): A bump on the head, an unexplained wedding dress and temporary short-term amnesia lead Lucy Lovett on a search for the truth about her breakup with longtime sweetheart Zach Callahan. She returns to Bedford Harbor, Maine for the town’s Christmas celebration and rediscovers the woman she used to be, what matters most, and that a Christmas miracle can bring back love thought to be lost forever.

Starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker and Jackée Harry.

“Christmas On My Mind” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2019.

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “An Unexpected Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “An Unexpected Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): A speech writer makes a deal with his ex-girlfriend to pretend they’re a couple to save his family’s Christmas. It’s not long before both the ruse and their feelings catch up with them.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.

“An Unexpected Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2021.

‘A Bramble House Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Bramble House Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Bramble House Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why the man left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants what to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, going undercover to investigate the bed and breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all, but a woman in need who put the money to good use. When she discovers his true identity, will it keep Willa from ever trusting him again?

Starring Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones and Teryl Rothery.

“A Bramble House Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 19, 2017.

‘The Christmas Note’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Note” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Note” (per Hallmark Mystery): Having just moved back to her hometown with her young son but without her serviceman husband, Gretchen Daniels (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) finds her life in disarray as Christmas approaches. She discovers new purpose when she helps to deliver a message to her neighbor, Melissa (Leah Gibson), which makes her an ally in a quest to find the neighbor’s sibling she never knew she had. The women become bonded not only by the search, but by the understanding that being there for each other means they’re no longer alone. This friendship becomes the greatest Christmas gift of their lives.

“The Christmas Note” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 29, 2015.

‘Tidings for the Season’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Tidings for the Season” below:

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The official synopsis for “Tidings for the Season” (per the Hallmark Channel): Adam Kade (Britt) is the serious face on the local news. His life takes an unexpected turn in early December when he meets Robbie (Lewis), a 10-year-old who is Adam’s biggest fan. Robbie has an important request: He wants his favorite newscaster to talk about more than just what’s going wrong in the world. How about reporting on the good stories too? Adam is ambitious and wants to move up in the world, but he takes this question to heart as the holidays approach. He discovers Robbie’s mom, Lucy (Mowry-Housley), is a single parent working hard to take care of her son. The last thing she needs is anything complicating a very busy schedule, including Adam. As new friendships form and Adam gains a healthy perspective, his reporting changes. He starts covering feel-good stories about hometown heroes during the holidays. A romance develops between Adam and Lucy, and Lucy lets go of always being so self-reliant as she and Adam draw close. But when Adam’s reporting leads to bigger opportunities, he must decide what matters most this holiday season – the bigger job he has been longing for or his newfound community, including the love of a boy who thinks of Adam as his hero.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, B.J. Britt and Elijah-Justus Lewis.

“Tidings for the Season” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2025.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Brendan Penny.

“Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2026.

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Coyote Creek Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Coyote Creek Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): While throwing a “Christmas Around the World” party at her family’s inn, an event planner discovers Christmas magic with a charming father-son duo whose presence brings about tension and joy.

Starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.

“Coyote Creek Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2021.

‘Sugarplummed’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Sugarplummed” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sugarplummed” (per the Hallmark Channel): Emily (Lawson) has always dreamed of creating the perfect Christmas, meticulously planning every detail year after year, only to feel like she’s falling short. Hoping to bring her family closer together, she makes a wish for a holiday as picture-perfect as the ones she sees in a made-for-TV holiday movie. To her shock, Sugarplum (Parrish), the film’s relentlessly optimistic main character, magically steps off the screen to make Emily’s wish come true — whether she’s ready for it or not. As Sugarplum applies her movie-world rules to real life, Emily gets caught up in the possibility of finally achieving the flawless family Christmas. But when Sugarplum’s magical fixes start to backfire one by one, Emily begins to question what an ideal holiday really is. With time running out, Emily and Sugarplum find themselves on a heartwarming adventure – one that might just amount to an entirely different kind of Christmastime perfection.

Starring Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish.

“Sugarplummed” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2024.