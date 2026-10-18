See Andrew Walker and Mark Wahlberg Discuss Starring in a New Movie Together — But There’s a Catch

If Andrew Walker is in a new movie, then it’s pretty safe to say that his fans will be eager to check it out. We have to assume the same would be true if that story starred both Walker and Mark Wahlberg. According to a cheeky new video from the Hallmark star, that’s what could happen…maybe…possibly…?

‘Who Else Would Want To Watch This One?’

On Saturday, October 18, Walker took to Instagram to share a video that started by showing a missed video call that said it was from someone named Mark, while a picture of Wahlberg made it clear who exactly was calling.

The “Balls Up” actor can then be seen in a suit while speaking to the camera, saying, “Andrew, what’s up, buddy? Mark Wahlberg here. Uh, looking forward to working with you, brother. Let’s go. We gotta get active.”

“We gotta find something to do,” Wahlberg continued. “Um, either you find something, … me and you, or I’ll find something. All right, brother. God bless you. See you on the big screen.”

The video then switches to Walker’s reply to Wahlberg, which sees him telling the fellow star, “Mark, what’s up, man? Looking good. Uh, all right, so I got it.”

“We play estranged brothers,” he suggests. “You’re a former NFL coach. I am the local hometown hero coach, and my football program and the Christmas festival are losing funding, and you come home, you save the day, and we end up reconnecting again, and the movie’s called ‘The Christmas Audible.'”

We can then see a mockup of a poster for the film. Along with showing both actors, the tagline reads: “This Christmas, family is a contact sport.” Then… “A completely made up Christmas movie.”

Walker’s followers definitely liked what they saw, with one person leaving a comment, telling the Hallmark star, “Yessss!! I’m in!! @hallmarkchannel are you ready to make this happen?!”

“Oh yes!!!!!! Let’s gooooo! @awalkk35 @markwahlberg,” came from another follower.

Someone else wrote, “This would be such a great movie!! ❤️”

Check Out Andrew and Mark’s (Existing) Christmas Movies

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You may not be able to watch a holiday movie starring Walker and Wahlberg (yet?), but there are plenty of festive stories with the actors that you can check out.

When it comes to Wahlberg, he appears in 2017’s “Daddy’s Home 2,” which also stars Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. IMDb offers a synopsis, telling potential viewers, “Having finally gotten used to each other’s existence, Brad and Dusty must now deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays.”

Wahlberg can also be seen in 2025’s “The Family Plan 2,” with IMDb explaining, “Now that Dan’s assassin days are behind him, all he wants for Christmas is quality time with his kids. But when he learns his daughter has her own plans, he books a family trip to London—putting them all in the crosshairs of an unexpected enemy.”

As for Walker, you can check him out in “Merry & Bright” (2019), “Christmas Tree Lane” (2020), “My Christmas Family Tree” (2021), “Christmas on My Mind” (2023), “Christmas Island” (2023), “She’s Making a List” (2025) and the “Three Wise Men” movies… just to name a few of his fabulously fun festive films.